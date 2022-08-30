Twisted Metal TV series has wrapped filming & is entering post-production It looks like Peacock's upcoming Twisted Metal series is getting closer to completion with filming on the first season said to be complete.

One of the more interesting bits of news in video game-to-TV adaptations has been the ongoing production of a Twisted Metal TV series for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. It seems as though the series’ first season is getting closer to a launch. Showrunner and producer Michael Jonathan shared that filming for the season has wrapped up and is now entering pre-production.

Jonathan recently shared word of the first season of Twisted Metal wrapping up on filming via his personal Twitter. An executive producer and showrunner on the project, Michael Jonathan claims that the crew has finished filming and now prepared to enter into the post-production period on Twisted Metal’s first season, set to appear on Peacock.

“The last day of shooting felt like the last day of camp, with lots of laughs, a few tears, and ice cream being handed out the back of Sweet Tooth’s truck,” Jonathan wrote. “We all cannot wait for you to see this insane thing we spent our summer shooting. Now, to post!”

There are high hopes for the Twisted Metal franchise with this TV series in production. It was previously confirmed that Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were tapped to write the show’s first season, which seems like quite a good fit for Twisted Metal’s dark comedic tone. However, there hasn’t been a new Twisted Metal game since the PS3 reboot in 2012. Rumors have been rampant about PlayStation Studios supposedly working on something new, and the revival of the franchise through a TV series seems as good a reason as any to get a companion game ready. That said, rumor also has it that a Twisted Metal game reboot has changed developers as PlayStation Studios has tried to find the right fit for the game.

It will remain to be seen what happens with the games, but at the very least, the Twisted Metal TV series seems to be moving along. As we await an official release date, stay tuned right here at Shacknews for further updates.