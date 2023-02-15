Saga of Sins dev talks designing a game that looks like a stained glass window Every character, location, and spell in Saga of Sins looks like it could be represented in a stained glass window in a church.

Learning the inspiration behind games is always a fascinating adventure. Sometimes a developer is inspired by a book, sometimes it’s a lifetime of horror movies, but with the developer of Saga of Sins, a big inspiration was the works of Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Rupert Ochsner about developing Saga of Sins, including how he settled on the game’s visuals.

When thinking of the next game to create, Ochsner thought back to his childhood memories of being fascinated by the works of Hieronymus Bosch. And so began the creation of a game that could fit within the universe of Bosch’s work. As such, the art style of the game looks like it is created using stained glass windows

While the art style looks as though it could fit alongside Bosch’s work, Ochsner also had to have a game that worked with the unique visuals. So, in Saga of Sins, players take on the role of the holy cleric Cecil who can enter the minds of people by transforming into demonic creatures. Why would a cleric wish to do such devilish work? For the righteous reason of fighting the seven deadly sins, of course!

This setting works in conjunction with the game’s art style to deliver visuals and a setting that are incredibly unique. It’s almost as if the game is taking place within the windows of a medieval church. The whole interview is fascinating, so make sure you check it all out. If you like what you see, you can wishlist Saga of Sins on Steam before its release on March 31, 2023. Be sure to check out the GamerHubTV YouTube channel for more exclusive developer interviews.