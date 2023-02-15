MarioGPT uses GPT2 AI tech to create Super Mario levels Developers using GPT2 have created 'MarioGPT' which lets you create classic Super Mario levels using text prompts.

If you’ve ever wondered about the capabilities of AI tech like ChatGPT and GPT2, you may be intrigued to hear about a new creation that’ll help you create classic Super Mario levels via text prompts. As reported by outlets like Dexerto, a group of developers recently created “MarioGPT” which uses GPT2 trained on the original Super Mario Bros and The Lost Levels.

Unlike ChatGPT, MarioGPT is a bit more complex to jump in and use as it requires a fair amount of technical and game development knowledge in order to get everything set up and ready to generate functional levels. That said, the developers were kind enough to share detailed instructions on GitHub for those itching to test out MarioGPT for themselves.

In an example image included with these instructions, text prompt samples are shared to help give users a better idea as to what generates what. For example, “many pipes, many enemies, little blocks, low elevation” to create a more complicated level and “no pipes, no enemies, many blocks” for a level focused primarily on platforming.

They also shared an image that breaks down how MarioGPT works with notes on how MarioGPT is a “fine tuned version of the distilled GPT2 language model.”

Our MarioGPT model is a fine-tuned version of the distilled GPT2 language model. Like GPT2, MarioGPT is trained to predict next token sequences. Levels are represented as strings, which are tokenized by a Byte-Pair Encoding, similar to the original GPT2 model. The level is then split by columns and flattened into a single vector (or batch of vectors for multiple levels).



To incorporate prompt information, we utilize a frozen text encoder in the form of a pre-trained bidirectional LLM (BART), and output the average hidden states of the model’s forward pass. This average hidden state is then used in the cross attention layers of the GPT2 architecture in combination with the actual level sequencing being passed into the model.

If all of this has you eager to try out MarioGPT, be sure to check out the full instructions and setup process as provided by the developers on GitHub.