Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dead by Daylight Tools of Torment introduces sibling Survivors & a tech-based Killer

Whether you utilize the drones of the Skull Merchant or the teamwork Perks of the sibling survivors, Dead by Daylight Chapter 27 brings interesting new content in March.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Behaviour Interactive
1

Dead by Daylight is moving on to Chapter 27 in March 2023, and with it comes interesting new original content for the game. Dubbed the Tools of Torment chapter, this next one brings two Survivors - a brother and sister duo - and Killer with a penchant for technology and murder. It all comes out at the beginning of next month, too.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details on Dead by Daylight Chapter 27 - Tools of Torment via a YouTube trailer and press release on February 15, 2023. The new content includes The Skull Merchant, AKA Adriana Imai. She’s a hunter with a love of technology, and its shows in her grisly gear. She can deploy four drones, capable of surveilling small areas and reporting info back to her, allowing her to track down survivors caught in her drones’ view with ease.

Dead by Daylight Chapter 27 - Tools of Torment key art
Tools of Torment brings the Skull Merchant Killer, two sibling Survivors, and more updates to Dead by Daylight in March 2023.
Source: Behaviour Interactive

That wasn’t all. The sibling duo of Thalita and Renato Lyra join the Survivor side. The first family duo to ever be pulled into the fog, they’ve lived their lives relying on each other and imploring others to do the same. Their teamwork-based Perks will aid Survivors who pitch in as a team to get things done.

In addition, the MacMillan Estate’s Shelter Woods map is getting a rework that incorporates the Skull Merchant’s hunting camp. Players will need to be cautious if they want to avoid the gaze of her automated abominations.

Dead by Daylight Chapter 27 - Tools Torment is set to launch on March 7, 2023, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates on Behaviour Interactive projects like Dead by Daylight and Meet Your Maker, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola