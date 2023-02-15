Dead by Daylight Tools of Torment introduces sibling Survivors & a tech-based Killer Whether you utilize the drones of the Skull Merchant or the teamwork Perks of the sibling survivors, Dead by Daylight Chapter 27 brings interesting new content in March.

Dead by Daylight is moving on to Chapter 27 in March 2023, and with it comes interesting new original content for the game. Dubbed the Tools of Torment chapter, this next one brings two Survivors - a brother and sister duo - and Killer with a penchant for technology and murder. It all comes out at the beginning of next month, too.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details on Dead by Daylight Chapter 27 - Tools of Torment via a YouTube trailer and press release on February 15, 2023. The new content includes The Skull Merchant, AKA Adriana Imai. She’s a hunter with a love of technology, and its shows in her grisly gear. She can deploy four drones, capable of surveilling small areas and reporting info back to her, allowing her to track down survivors caught in her drones’ view with ease.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

That wasn’t all. The sibling duo of Thalita and Renato Lyra join the Survivor side. The first family duo to ever be pulled into the fog, they’ve lived their lives relying on each other and imploring others to do the same. Their teamwork-based Perks will aid Survivors who pitch in as a team to get things done.

In addition, the MacMillan Estate’s Shelter Woods map is getting a rework that incorporates the Skull Merchant’s hunting camp. Players will need to be cautious if they want to avoid the gaze of her automated abominations.

Dead by Daylight Chapter 27 - Tools Torment is set to launch on March 7, 2023, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates on Behaviour Interactive projects like Dead by Daylight and Meet Your Maker, right here at Shacknews.