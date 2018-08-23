The Dead by Daylight & Stranger Things crossover is a new point of entry for players
Shacknews catches up with Mathieu Coté to talk about Dead by Daylight and how the new Stranger Things crossover brings even more entry points for new players.
Shacknews catches up with Mathieu Coté to talk about Dead by Daylight and how the new Stranger Things crossover brings even more entry points for new players.
The Netflix horror phenomenon is about to enter the 4v1 world of Dead by Daylight, as Behaviour Interactive announces a new Chapter set in the world of Stranger Things.
Matthieu Cote talks bringing Dead by Daylight to the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms.
Deathgarden launched with the highest of expectations. Within days, the asymmetric multiplayer shooter became a ghost town. The development team at Behaviour Interactive faced a difficult choice: Go back to the drawing board, or move on.
The Westworld mobile title is still shutting down, despite the settlement of the related lawsuit.
Bethesda and Behaviour Interactive have settled, but have not disclosed the terms.
A new trailer has fans of the asymmetrical horror experience scrambling to figure out the next addition.
Keep it movin, pardner.
Behaviour Interactive is following up Dead by Deadlight with another asymmetrical multiplayer game and you can test starting today.
Rise and shine, Shackers. You're probably wondering where you are. I'll tell you where you might be. You might be in the room that you die in.