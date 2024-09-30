Islands of Insight sets October date to remove online servers Online servers for Lunarch Studios' puzzle game are about to go down permanently.

Behaviour Interactive has had a busy year, both as a developer and as a third-party publisher. One of the games released under its publishing umbrella was the acclaimed puzzle game Islands of Insight from the team at Lunarch Studios. It's a game that players have enjoyed, albeit with one major caveat: it requires an online connection to play. While that was addressed earlier this summer, an October update will remove that requirement and shut down the game's online servers.

Islands of Insight's October update is being touted as the game's final one. It supplements the game's July 9 update by removing its online component entirely. All of the game's online features are being shut down and players who have taken part in the online portion of the game are being advised to transfer their progression.



Source: Behaviour Interactive

Here's a portion of Lunarch's message on Steam:

For what to expect, here is what you need to know: The online servers will officially shutdown on October 30, 2024

Any online progression that is not transferred before October 30 will be lost

There are no plans for more content to support the offline version

All the online features will no longer be available

Puzzles will continue to respawn throughout all zones

There will be no bug fixes/balance changes with the final update How to transfer your progression: Launch the game, and choose Play Online

In the main menu, select Account and Click on Download Gameplay Progress

A confirmation popup will appear: Click on Download Progress to start the download

After a few seconds, confirmation that the download was successful will appear and you are all done

Exit the game, and start it again, but this time select Play Offline to continue playing your own progression.

Islands of Insight received a strong review at Shacknews and one of its main downsides involve the game's online component. To help increase the player base ahead of that July 9 update, Lunarch offered a free giveaway earlier this summer. The effort proved so successful that the game's servers were briefly overloaded.

Look for the final Islands of Insight update to come on Wednesday, October 30. On that date, the experience goes offline for good.