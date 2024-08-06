Dead by Daylight brings Dracula & Trevor Belmont from Castlevania later this month Castlevania content had previously been teased for Dead by Daylight and today we finally got a release date for it.

Back in May, Behaviour Interactive floored fans with a series of reveals, one of which teased Castlevania content for the game. Now, we’re about to see the Belmont/Dracula feud come to the Fog. Dracula and Trevor Belmont have been confirmed as the new Killer and Survivor, respectively, coming to Dead by Daylight, and they’ll be dropping alongside Castlevania new effects for every original map later this August.

Behaviour Interactive shared the details of the Dead by Daylight Castlevania content in a new YouTube trailer this week. In said trailer, we get a taste of what they can do. We also learned that they are coming to the game in official capacity on August 27, 2024.

Dracula looks like he brings his iconic shapeshifting powers to play as a Killer. In his vampire form, he can fling flames that will injure those caught in them. As a his wolf form he can better track the scents of his prey. Finally, the Bat form is quick and silent, allowing Dracula to close in on his victims before they even know he’s upon them. As for Trevor, knowing his way around the monsters of the night will prove a boon. He’s good at finding allies and boosting their talents.

With Castlevania having been teased for Dead by Daylight back in May, it’s great to finally see it come to play. Stay tuned to our Dead by Daylight topic for more updates and news as it drops.