The Casting of Frank Stone gets Steam demo ahead of its release The Frank Stone demo will let PC players experience the story's prologue ahead of its release in early September.

The release of Behaviour Interactive and developer Supermassive Games’ The Casting of Frank Stone is right around the corner next week, but those interested in getting a hands-on taste of what it’s about can try it this week for free on PC. There’s a demo that just launched today on Steam and it will give players just a little taste of what’s in store for the full game.

Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games announced The Casting of Frank Stone demo via the game’s social media channel this week. The demo is free on Steam as of today and will be available for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, despite launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well, consoles are not getting the demo at this time. In the demo, players will be offered the opportunity to play through the prologue chapter of the game, setting up for the horrors and mystery they are to face as the supernatural invades the characters’ world and the legend of a killer comes to life with murderous consequences.

There’s just over a week until the worldwide release of The Casting of Frank Stone, but we’re rolling out the red carpet early. Dive into the mystery as you play through the Prologue to uncover clues in the steel mill.

The Casting of Frank Stone has promised to be an interesting new wrinkle of horror set in the Dead by Daylight universe. In previous previews, we’ve enjoyed tastes of what the game has to offer, but with its full release coming on September 3, 2024 to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, players won’t be waiting long to see the full thing for themselves. What’s more, Supermassive is upping its community and scare game with this one, offering the Cutting Room Floor scene select and Twitch Integration features to make it an overall more enjoyable experience.

With the release of the game coming next week, PC players can try a glimpse of The Casting of Frank Stone now in the new demo. Stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to the game’s launch.