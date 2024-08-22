The Casting of Frank Stone unveils Cutting Room Floor & Twitch Integration features Cutting Room Floor will let you revisit various points of the story without starting a new game while Twitch Integration will let viewers decide the characters' fates.

As Supermassive Games continues to work on The Casting of Frank Stone, the developer showed new features coming for the first time in a Supermassive Game. The Cutting Room Floor is set to give players an easy way to re-experience and make new decisions on pivotal points in the game while Twitch Integration will allow content creators to allow their viewers to take the wheel in the game’s stories.

Both Cutting Room Floor and Twitch Integration in The Casting of Frank Stone were shared in a new trailer posted this week. There, Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games revealed how both features work. The Cutting Room Floor is meant to allow players revisit spots of the game they’ve seen before with ease. With it, you can go back to a pivotal point or decision, collect missing collectibles, or see how different choices would have played out.

Meanwhile, Twitch Integration will allow streamers to bring their viewers in on the fun. Twitch viewers will be able to vote on decisions in the game and decide where the story goes. The streamer will have limited vetoes to be able to override certain decisions, but can only do so a few times. We’ve seen things like this in Baldur’s Gate 3, making those games far more interesting for players and viewers alike.

With The Casting of Frank Stone set to arrive in September 2024, stay tuned for more details on the game as we get ever closer to its launch.