Behaviour Interactive acquires Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios Red Hook Studios will operate independently under its new parent company.

Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind Dead by Daylight, has acquired Red Hook Studios. Known for its work on the Darkest Dungeon series, Red Hook Studios is expected to continue operating independently under Behaviour.

Behaviour Interactive announced its acquisition of Red Hook Studios in a post on X this morning.



Source: Behaviour Interactive

Today, we’re ecstatic to announce our acquisition of Red Hook Studios. Darkest Dungeon has long been a series we’ve admired, enjoyed (and maybe even lost a little sleep over) as fans, and the opportunity to welcome Red Hook as a fully independent studio under the Behaviour banner is nothing short of a thrill. We look forward to supporting Red Hook as they continue to do what they do best: put your sanity to the test.

Darkest Dungeon 2 hit full release in 2023 after spending a couple of years in early access. There’s no word on what Red Hook Studios will be developing next, but they’ll have Behaviour’s resources behind them when they do. Behaviour Interactive most recently published The Casting of Frank Stone, developed by Supermassive Games and set in the universe of Dead by Daylight.