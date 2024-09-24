Behaviour Interactive acquires Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios
Red Hook Studios will operate independently under its new parent company.
Behaviour Interactive, the studio behind Dead by Daylight, has acquired Red Hook Studios. Known for its work on the Darkest Dungeon series, Red Hook Studios is expected to continue operating independently under Behaviour.
Behaviour Interactive announced its acquisition of Red Hook Studios in a post on X this morning.
Darkest Dungeon 2 hit full release in 2023 after spending a couple of years in early access. There’s no word on what Red Hook Studios will be developing next, but they’ll have Behaviour’s resources behind them when they do. Behaviour Interactive most recently published The Casting of Frank Stone, developed by Supermassive Games and set in the universe of Dead by Daylight.
