PlayStation Plus Festival of Play grants free multiplayer access and timed rewards

PlayStation Plus Festival of Play starts today and runs through February 24.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

As Sony continues to expand PlayStation Plus, the service has received new playable games and enticing benefits. This month, a new event will offer additional content for subscribers and non-subscribers of the service. PlayStation Plus Festival of Play begins today, and will add new games, rewards, discounts, and more throughout the next week and a half.

Sony shared details of the PlayStation Plus Festival in a post to its official blog earlier today. Players can take advantage of several rewards and perks during the festival’s duration. This includes a three-hour trial of God of War Ragnarok for PS Plus subscribers. Trophies and story progress made during the trial will carry over if the player buys the full game.

Kratos and Atreus on a cliff.

Source: PlayStation Studios

PS5 players that aren’t subscribed to PS Plus will also have things to enjoy during the Festival of Play. from February 18-19, Sony is lifting the PS Plus requirement on online features, meaning everyone can enjoy multiplayer games with friends and strangers without strings attached. During that same weekend, there will be official tournaments that all players are welcome to participate. NBA 2K23, FIFA 23, and Guilty Gear Strive will all be hosting tournaments. Participating players will have the chance to win a free PS Plus subscription.

The announcement of the PlayStation Plus Festival comes on the same day that the company revealed a star-studded monthly PS Plus line-up that includes Horizon Forbidden West and The Quarry. Earlier this month, Sony confirmed that it would soon be getting rid of the PS Plus Collection. As we continue to monitor all of the new games, perks, and features coming to PlayStation Plus, stick with Shacknews for the latest information.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

