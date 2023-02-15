Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PlatinumGames celebrates Bayonetta 3 selling over 1 million copies

The team at PlatinumGames recently shared the exciting news that Bayonetta 3 has surpassed over 1 million copies sold.

Morgan Shaver
1

Following its release back in October of 2022, the third entry in the Bayonetta series has accomplished a lot from receiving a fair amount of critical praise for its action-packed gameplay, to seeing some solid sales figures as well.

On the latter, developer PlatinumGames recently shared the news on social media that Bayonetta 3 has officially surpassed over 1 million copies sold. The news was shared alongside a previously released overview trailer for the game that provides additional insight into Bayonetta 3 for those who may be unfamiliar.

Outside of celebrating Bayonetta 3 selling over a million copies, PlatinumGames is also preparing to release a spin-off title for Bayonetta called Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon on March 17. The game will venture away from the over-the-top combat and adult themes of previous Bayonetta titles, and will instead follow a young Cereza as she becomes acquainted with her powers and Cheshire, the demon companion she ends up summoning.

Now that you’re caught up with the latest Bayonetta news, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including our preview for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, and our review of Bayonetta 3 where we talk about everything we loved during our time with the game from combat to characters and more.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

