Evening Reading - January 25, 2023

Catch up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
3

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 25!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Shrimp rave

TikTok recommended a live shrimp rave to me last night and it was, by far, the highlight of my night. 

Wolverine

Literally.

Gamers with voice acting chops

Fits perfectly.

Armored Knight

Lovely!

Dog double

Pro stunt double work.

Cult of the Lamb alignment

New favorite alignment chart.

Raccoon on a mission

A mission doing what, I have no idea, but it's adorable.

Same

Big same.

Rad as heck

A highlight from Xbox's Developer_Direct for sure.

Teefies

Little fang teefies.

Impressive water

And the underwater physics too, wow!

Music?

Sure, why not. Here are some tunes I've been listening to a lot lately! 

Alter Bridge

I did a Cortex post about this album but short summary is that it's top tier.

Deftones

One of my favorite, underrated Deftones tracks.

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Hello, Meet Lola