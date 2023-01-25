Evening Reading - January 25, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 25!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Shrimp rave

TikTok roped me into a live shrimp rave last night and it was one of the highlights of my night lmao 🦐✨️ pic.twitter.com/ieM56qMueh — 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver @ 🏠☕️ (@Author_MShaver) January 25, 2023

TikTok recommended a live shrimp rave to me last night and it was, by far, the highlight of my night.

Wolverine

Wolverine Wolverine pic.twitter.com/M77gy9qQSo — Jesse Lonergan @ home 😵‍💫 (@jesselonergans) January 25, 2023

Literally.

Gamers with voice acting chops

“gamer turns into a 5 star voice actor when theyre about to die in a video game” is probably my favorite genre of meme pic.twitter.com/z5arECt9TP — Bakenran ⚖️ VTuber 🥓 (@Bakenran) January 18, 2023

Fits perfectly.

Armored Knight

Lovely!

Dog double

I post this video every year because it makes me happy. I hope it makes you happy too. pic.twitter.com/A0gS0si0Qs — Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 24, 2023

Pro stunt double work.

Cult of the Lamb alignment

Behold the Cult of the Lamb Alignment Chart! pic.twitter.com/U53TBDe3T9 — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) January 24, 2023

New favorite alignment chart.

Raccoon on a mission

🦝🦝💖 I love the lil bandits pic.twitter.com/ML4t7m8r8w — Juno Stump 💕 lesbian writer for hire ✌️🏳️‍⚧️ (@juno_stump) January 22, 2023

A mission doing what, I have no idea, but it's adorable.

Same

Big same.

Rad as heck

From Tango Gameworks, makers of The Evil Within comes...something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!



Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!



Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/B7kAmJT9rp — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 25, 2023

A highlight from Xbox's Developer_Direct for sure.

Teefies

Little fang teefies.

Impressive water

And the underwater physics too, wow!

Music?

Sure, why not. Here are some tunes I've been listening to a lot lately!

Alter Bridge

I did a Cortex post about this album but short summary is that it's top tier.

Deftones

One of my favorite, underrated Deftones tracks.

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!