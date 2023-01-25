Evening Reading - January 25, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, January 25!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- GoldenEye 007 remaster releasing this week on Xbox & Nintendo Switch Online
- Proletariat withdraws unionization petition
- The Last of Us HBO series Ellie actress believes Season 2 is 'pretty likely'
- Watch the Xbox & Bethesda January 25 Developer Direct here
- Amazon UK warehouse workers stage strike in response to poor pay & condition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley's 2023 roadmap includes multiplayer and Encanto content
- Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings call
- Adult Swim & Hulu cut ties with Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty to continue [UPDATED]
- Cyberpunk 2077 quest director says complaints on linear story were 'justified'
- Minecraft Legends unveils PvP mode at Xbox Developer Direct
- Retail Therapy Ep 19: Dragon Ball Madness
- Forza Motorsport to add 100 new cars, dynamic weather & more
- Ludwig becomes a co-owner of Moist Esports
- Tango Gameworks launches new game Hi-Fi Rush during Xbox Developer Direct
- Redfall gets May 2023 release date
- Bethesda shares new quest & class details for Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind
- Tesla (TSLA) says Cybertruck is still on track to begin production in 2023
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Tesla (TSLA) ended Q4 2022 with over $22 billion in cash on the balance sheet
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 achieved 24.3% automotive gross margin excluding tax credit sales
- Musk says demand for Tesla vehicles in January is the highest they have seen in company history
- Musk on the effect of his political tweets on Tesla's brand: 'I'm reasonably popular'
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Shrimp rave
TikTok roped me into a live shrimp rave last night and it was one of the highlights of my night lmao 🦐✨️ pic.twitter.com/ieM56qMueh— 🇺🇦 Morgan Shaver @ 🏠☕️ (@Author_MShaver) January 25, 2023
TikTok recommended a live shrimp rave to me last night and it was, by far, the highlight of my night.
Wolverine
Wolverine Wolverine pic.twitter.com/M77gy9qQSo— Jesse Lonergan @ home 😵💫 (@jesselonergans) January 25, 2023
Literally.
Gamers with voice acting chops
“gamer turns into a 5 star voice actor when theyre about to die in a video game” is probably my favorite genre of meme pic.twitter.com/z5arECt9TP— Bakenran ⚖️ VTuber 🥓 (@Bakenran) January 18, 2023
Fits perfectly.
Armored Knight
Heavy armored knight⚜️#pixelart #ドット絵 pic.twitter.com/Z6HCjDc94V— echerry (@eCherryArt) January 25, 2023
Lovely!
Dog double
I post this video every year because it makes me happy. I hope it makes you happy too. pic.twitter.com/A0gS0si0Qs— Jed (@Jedshepherd) January 24, 2023
Pro stunt double work.
Cult of the Lamb alignment
Behold the Cult of the Lamb Alignment Chart! pic.twitter.com/U53TBDe3T9— Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) January 24, 2023
New favorite alignment chart.
Raccoon on a mission
🦝🦝💖 I love the lil bandits pic.twitter.com/ML4t7m8r8w— Juno Stump 💕 lesbian writer for hire ✌️🏳️⚧️ (@juno_stump) January 22, 2023
A mission doing what, I have no idea, but it's adorable.
Same
When I sleep wrong. pic.twitter.com/1M7Bl05yjv— ash 🔪 (@AshleyRoboto) January 22, 2023
Big same.
Rad as heck
From Tango Gameworks, makers of The Evil Within comes...something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!— Bethesda (@bethesda) January 25, 2023
Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!
Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/B7kAmJT9rp
A highlight from Xbox's Developer_Direct for sure.
Teefies
January 25, 2023
Little fang teefies.
Impressive water
Smoother physics #UE4 #VR pic.twitter.com/9EcbZ0WOAx— Khena B (@Khena_B) January 25, 2023
And the underwater physics too, wow!
Music?
Sure, why not. Here are some tunes I've been listening to a lot lately!
Alter Bridge
I did a Cortex post about this album but short summary is that it's top tier.
Deftones
One of my favorite, underrated Deftones tracks.
How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you'd like to share with us? Drop 'em in the comments!
