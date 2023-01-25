Musk on the effect of his political tweets on Tesla's brand: 'I'm reasonably popular' When asked about the effect of his tweets on Tesla's brand, Musk chimed back with assertions of being reasonably popular.

During the Tesla call about the company’s Q4 2022 earnings results, Elon Musk was asked a question about the influence of his political tweets and whether they’ve caused any damage to the company brand.

In response to this, Musk replied, “Let me check my Twitter account. Okay, so I’ve got 127 million followers, it continues to grow very rapidly. That suggests that I’m, you know, reasonably popular. I might not be popular by some people, but for the vast majority of people my follower count speaks for itself.”

You can hear Musk’s full reply in the video clip we snagged, which we’ve embedded below.



Musk continues in his response by pointing out how he feels Twitter is a powerful tool for driving demand for Tesla before encouraging companies, automotive or otherwise, to “make more use of Twitter.” Not only this, but to use their accounts in ways that are “interesting and informative, entertaining, and it will help drive sales as it has with Tesla.”

While it’s unclear whether or not Twitter has had legitimate influence on Tesla sales remains to be seen, the numbers from the company’s Q4 2022 earnings report were generally favorable. Not only did the company beat revenue and EPS expectations, it ended the quarter with over $22 billion in cash on the balance sheet.

After listening to Musk's comments on the impact, or lack thereof, that his Twitter presence has had on Tesla, we're eager to hear your thoughts. Let us know in Chatty. For more on Tesla, we've got some additional coverage worth reading through as well including Tesla saying its Cybertruck is still on track to begin production in 2023.