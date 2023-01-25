Tesla (TSLA) says Cybertruck is still on track to begin production in 2023 The oft-delayed Tesla Cybertruck remains on track to start up production this year.

Tesla owners have been on the lookout for the company's Cybertruck for years. The bad news is, it didn't hit the road in 2022. However, it is still tentatively on track to begin production this year, according to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings report.

"Cybertruck remains on track to begin production later this year at Gigafactory Texas," reads the Tesla Q4 earnings report. "Our next generation vehicle platform is under development, with additional details to be shared at Investor Day."



Source: Tesla

Tesla's Investor Day is set to take place on Wednesday, March 1. The estimates for Cybertruck's production are consistent with what Tesla has put out for the past year. Back during the Tesla Q4 2021 earnings report, the company stated that the Cybertruck would not be ready for 2022 with sources telling Kelley Blue Book that production was expected to begin before the end of Q1 2023.

The Cybertruck has been an oft-delayed project, as consumers have had mixed reactions to its distinct look and its potential upside. We'll continue to watch as this project hopefully comes to fruition later this year. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates and be sure to watch the Tesla Q4 2022 earnings call live later today on the Shacknews Twitch channel or on demand on the Shacknews YouTube channel.