Bethesda shares new quest & class details for Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind saga begins with the Scribes of Fate DLC in March, and continues with an Arcanist class in the Necrom Chapter in June.

Bethesda has a lot of new content coming for The Elder Scrolls Online in 2023. Today during the Xbox/Bethesda showcase, we received a large collection of details on the upcoming Shadow Over Morrowind saga. It all begins in March with a new adventure and quests in the Scribes of Fate DLC, and it continues in June with the Necrom Chapter, which will bring the new Arcanist class to ESO.

Bethesda went into full details on the upcoming ESO: Shadow Over Morrowind content during the Xbox & Bethesda January 25 Developer Direct. During its lengthy section, Bethesda introduced us to a large portion of what Elder Scrolls Online has in store for us in 2023. Scribes of Fate is the opening chapter of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga and will go live on March 13, 2023 for PC, and March 28, 2023 for Xbox and PlayStation platforms. It will take players on a grand adventure through places in the series that haven’t been seen in decades of games.

Necrom is bringing over 30 hours of story content and a new class to The Elder Scrolls Online in June 2023.

Source: Twitter

If that wasn’t enough, Bethesda also went into details on the Necrom Chapter. Coming in June 2023, this will bring another chapter to the Shadow Over Morrowind adventure, complete with an all new class in the form of the Arcanist. Players will also be able to explore around 30 hours worth of new stories and quests. Of course there’s even more to come throughout the year as Bethesda continues this latest era of Elder Scrolls Online.

With these new details revealed for The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind, stay tuned for more news and reveals from the Scribes of Fate DLC, the Necrom Chapter, and more as information drops later this year.