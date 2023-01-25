GoldenEye 007 remaster releasing this week on Xbox & Nintendo Switch Online Moreover, Nintendo Switch players will be able to engage in online play when GoldenEye 007 arrives in the N64 Switch Online library.

A long-awaited title is finally about to land in Nintendo Switch Online’s Nintendo 64 games collection: GoldenEye 007. Announced near the end of 2022, Rare has been developing a remaster of the game for both Xbox platforms and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Now, we finally have a release date for the game. GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch Online this week.

The release date for GoldenEye 007 was shared in a pair of trailers for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox. The remaster launches on both platforms on January 27, 2023 to N64 Online for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers and Xbox Game Pass. In both instances, the game has been enhanced in various ways, but only the Nintendo Switch version will feature online multiplayer. It will be one of the first official times players can play GoldenEye online against one another.

One of the bonus features of GoldenEye 007 on N64 is that we'll be able to play online or local with the game's iconic multiplayer.

Source: Rare

GoldenEye 007 has been a long-awaited inclusion for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and the N64 game collection. Announced in September 2022, players have been patiently waiting for updates on this one. The only downside has been that it seems the Xbox remaster won’t feature any type of online play. The Nintendo Switch version only allows as part of the features of Nintendo Switch Online and its game library apps.

Nonetheless, it should be a fun way to re-explore a classic. With GoldenEye 007 launching this week, stay tuned for more news out of Rare and more classic games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online game libraries.