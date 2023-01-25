Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings call Here's how you can listen to Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings call.

The time has come for Tesla (TSLA) to share its Q4 2022 earnings report. That will drop later today, detailing the company’s financial performance over the past few months. Following that release, Tesla will hold an earnings call, where executives at the company will speak to those earnings results and provide their outlook for the upcoming quarter. If you’re curious to hear what they have to say, we can show you how to listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings call.

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings call will take place on January 25, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the call over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can listen with no strings attached. After the call ends, we’ll be uploading it to our YouTube channel as a VOD in its entirety. Tesla will be holding the webcast on its investor relations website, but you’re required to register with your full name, email, and company in order to listen.

During the call, we can expect to hear higher-ups at Tesla discuss the results of the company’s latest financial earnings. They’ll also provide financial guidance for the upcoming quarter. Tesla tends to provide updates on vehicle production during its calls, so we’re curious to see if that’ll be the case this time around.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding Tesla’s earnings call is CEO Elon Musk. Musk previously said that he would no longer appear on every Tesla call, as it took time away from other work. That said, he has appeared on several earnings calls since then. With Musk currently embroiled in a class action lawsuit from Tesla investors, it’ll be interesting to see if he’s present for today’s call.

That’s how you can listen to Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings call. If you can’t tune in, be sure to bookmark our Tesla topic page as we’ll be reporting any news out of the call.