Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he will not be on every earnings call going forward Elon Musk has shared that he will not be on every Tesla (TSLA) earnings call in the future.

As the founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk has become quite synonymous with the company itself. For those that follow the company and those that even own shares, Musk is a familiar face and voice, with a presence at most Tesla events whether that be physically or digitally. However, Musk will be looking to take a bit of a step back from the spotlight, at least on earnings calls. During the Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2021 earnings call, Elon Musk shared that he will not be on every call moving forward.

Tesla (TSLA) held its Q2 2021 earnings call today, where executives spoke about the company's financial performance over the last few months. As usual, Elon Musk appeared during the call and spoke about the companies recent earnings, as well as answered questions from investors. One of these questions asked about Musk about doing interviews, to which he said he already is extremely busy. It was here that he also dropped the news about his future on Tesla (TSLA) earnings calls.

Tesla's (TSLA) stock actually dropped by $4 following Musk's announcement.

“If I’m doing interviews, I can do other work,” Musk stated. “I will no longer default to doing earnings calls...I think going forward I will most likely not be on earnings calls,” he continued. The news of Musk bowing out of future Tesla (TSLA) earnings calls may come as a bit of a surprise that have grown accustomed to hearing his voice during said calls, but makes sense for the point he made earlier about not having enough time in the day.

During the announcement, Elon Musk does state that he will appear on future Tesla (TSLA) earning calls whenever he has “something really important” to say. For more of the announcements and news out of the Q2 Tesla (TSLA) earnings call, Shacknews is your place.