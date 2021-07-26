Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2021 earnings results and conference call transcript Tesla is out with their Q2 2021 earnings report and the stock is moving in afterhours. Find out all of the details from the release here.

The company reported earnings of $1.45/share and revenue of $11.96 billion during Q2 2021, both beating expectations.

Here's a breakdown of the Q2 2021 earnings report.

Tesla's Q2 2021 Earnings Release

Highlights

Cash

Operating cash flow less capex (free cash flow) of $619M in Q2

Net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.6B in Q2

In total, $912M decrease in our cash and cash equivalents in Q2 to $16.2B

Profitability

$1.3B GAAP operating income; 11.0% operating margin in Q2

$1.1B GAAP net income; $1.6B non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC1) in Q2

28.4% GAAP Automotive gross margin (25.8% ex-credits) in Q2

Operations

Record vehicle production and deliveries in Q2

Successful launch of FSD subscription in July

Started delivering the new Model S to customers

Summary

In the second quarter of 2021, we broke new and notable records. We produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles, achieved an operating margin of 11.0% and exceeded $1B of GAAP net income for the first time in our history.

Supply chain challenges, in particular global semiconductor shortages and port congestion, continued to be present in Q2. The Tesla team, including supply chain, software development and our factories, worked extremely hard to keep production running as close to full capacity as possible. With global vehicle demand at record levels, component supply will have a strong influence on the rate of our delivery growth for the rest of this year.

We successfully launched Tesla Vision in Q2, which was mainly possible due to our ability to use data from over a million Tesla vehicles to source a large, diverse and accurate dataset. Solving full autonomy is a difficult engineering challenge in which we continue to believe can only be solved through the collection of large, real-world datasets and cuttingedge AI. Public sentiment and support for electric vehicles seems to be at a never-before-seen inflection point. We continue to work hard to drive down costs and increase our rate of production to make electric vehicles accessible to as many people as possible.

Revenue

Total revenue grew 98% YoY in Q2. This was primarily achieved through substantial growth in vehicle deliveries, as well as growth in other parts of the business. At the same time, vehicle ASP1 declined by 2% YoY as Model S and Model X deliveries were reduced in Q2 due to the product updates and as lower ASP China-made vehicles became a larger percentage of our mix.

Profitability

Our operating income improved in Q2 compared to the same period last year to $1.3B, resulting in an 11.0% operating margin. This profit level was reached while incurring SBC expense attributable to the 2018 CEO award of $176M in Q2, driven by a new operational milestone becoming probable.

Operating income increased YoY mainly due to volume growth and cost reduction. Positive impacts were partially offset by growth in operating expenses including increased SBC, Model S/X ramp (negative margin in Q2), additional supply chain costs, lower regulatory credit revenue, Bitcoin-related impairment of $23M and other items.

Cash

Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents decreased to $16.2B in Q2, driven mainly by net debt and finance lease repayments of $1.6B, partially offset by free cash flow of $619M

Check back for some highlights from the Tesla Q2 2021 earnings results conference call, which starts at 5:30 PM ET:

5:30 PM ET - Call supposed to start now

5:38 PM ET - Call actually starts

Elon and Zack are back

Elon opening remarks

Q2 2021 record quarter on many levels

passed $1 billion in GAAP net income for first time in company history

public sentiment towards EVs is at an inflection point

global chip shortage is very real

wide range of chips are the slowest part of the supply chain

chip supply is the governing factor on Tesla output

out of our control

substituting chipsets and rewriting firmware

intense effort to find new chips

thanks suppliers

FSD subscription launched last month

expect it to build slowly and grow momentum over time

FSB subscription will be a significant factor next year

doing conference call live from Giga Texas

Great work going on in Germany and Texas

Expect to be producing latest design of Model Y at both new factories later this year

hard to explain to people how manufacturing ramps work

10,000 unique processes that have to work

It's insanely difficult

Prototypes are easy and production is hard

Remarkable thing that Tesla has done is that we didn't go bankrupt once they hit volume production

Model Y will have substantial manufacturing improvements

Cast front and rear body in the Giga Texas and Giga Berlin Model Y

At scale production, they want to use 4680 cells for battery pack buildouts

Hard to predict when they will hit scale for those improvements

Progress being made in 4680 battery cells

Huge efforts being made to get factories up to speed

We're making great progess on full-self-driving... (RIGHT)

Two steps forward one step back situation

Highly confident that the cars will be capable of full-self-driving

Thanks to all of Tesla employees

CFO Zack on the mic

Q2 was a great quarter

auto gross profit and margin excluding credits improved

some benefit from price increases

Average cost per vehicle dropping faster than ASP reduction

opex as a percent of revenue has declined

GAAP operating margins have risen from negative to double digits due to cost improvements

we are recognizing the benefits of scale and fixed costs

2021 volumes will skew towards the back half of the year

Volume growth will be determined by part availability

Zack thanks team

Retail investor questions begin

Cybertruck production status update?

Cybertruck is currently in alpha stages

Model Y Giga Texas and Berlin ramp takes priority over Cybertruck right now

We have gotta solve the chip shortage to ramp Semi and Cybertruck production

We may be scaling large manufactured objects faster than anyone in history?

Looking at a massive increase in battery cell availability next year

Target to grow cell supply ahead of the target of 50% year over year growth in vehicle deliveries

contracts with cell suppliers calls for near doubling of supply next year

plan to overshoot on cell supply for vehicles and then rerouting excess supply to Megapacks and Powerwall production

Apple uses 100% cobalt, Tesla uses no cobalt in our iron phosphate packs and barely any in the nickel

Targetting zero cobalt use in the future

long-term shift toward iron-based li-ion cells over time

iron phosphate likely the future of battery cells

2/3 iron 1/3 nickel

There's plenty of iron in the world

much less nickel

way less cobalt

good for long-term scaling to move towards iron-based cells

all stationary storage will move to iron in the long-term most likely

next question

Tesla opening supercharger network to other EVs this year? How will this work?

Elon looking at simple solution that uses the Tesla app

Indicate which stall you are in, access the app, turn on the stall, set charge limit

should work with any manufacturers' cars

smarter with how we charge for electricity

rush hour charging will be more expensive vs off hours

sign-based discrimination can help with utilization of charger locations

Tesla will offer adapters at the Supercharger locations and sell them to rival EVs

Our goal is to support the advent of sustainable energy

Focus on minimal wait time for all customers

Need to grow charger locations faster than vehicle output

only useful to the public if they can achieve that growth goal

retail question

Elon said 4680 cells aren't reliable enough for vehicles, what needs to be done to get them there?

We'll definitely make them reliable enough, but the challenges will be in high volume production

engineering problems making 4680 scaling difficult

massive amount of equipment arriving to help with the scaling of 4680 cell production

most likely hit an annualized rate of 100 gigawatt hours per year some time next year

we'll have all the equipment installed by the end of the year 2021 - Zack

last retail question

Can Elon do an interview with fan YouTube channels once a year?

Elon - uh, I guess

If I am doing interviews, I can't do actual other work

I won't do it annually

I won't be default doing these earnings calls

stock dropped $5/share on this

Going forward will not be on earnings calls

Unless he has something he really wants to say

Elon laments the difficulty of scaling production again

Analyst Q&A begins

can you speak to attach rates for FSD and targets for subscription levels?

Elon - not worth commenting on now

In the US, we don't see regulation as a fundamental limiter

we need to make it work

and make FSD more reliable than human drivers

we have a massive fleet

autonomy needs to become so safe that it will be comparatively unsafe to operate vehicles manually

next question

COGS question for vehicles: if you are successful with these improvements, what would a successful outcome look like?

Elon - really difficult to make specific predictions

Clarity on the battery production improvements?

Zack - limited by the full scale cathode calendar

mixing - no specific challenges

next question

how you are looking at the 4680 sourcing?

What about asking other battery manufacturers for some help?

Will the first 4680 cell we see on the road be a Tesla produced cell?

Elon - we have the baskin robbins of battery situation here

Engineering drag coefficient with so many options

inhibits our forward progress

hopefully two to three form factors once they consolidate their processes

working with suppliers on simplifying the processes of 4680 scaling

Powerwall production has been reduced due to chip shortage too

follow up about stats on pricing changes and reception of FSB subscription?

Elon - not sure what they asked

Zack - we are still early in understanding

we'll just adjust pricing over time - Elon... oof

we need to make FSD more for it to be a better value proposition

does it make sense to do it now? it is debatable

Once FSD is widely deployed, it will be rare to see users who don't use it

Conference call ends

TSLA stock at $665/share

