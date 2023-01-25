Disney Dreamlight Valley's 2023 roadmap includes multiplayer and Encanto content More characters and content are coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this year, along with multiplayer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley went into beta last year, giving us a taste of Gameloft’s take on the Animal Crossing and Stardew formula through a Disney lens. The game let players farm, collect items, and help improve the lives of various characters from the Disney pantheon. Since the initial beta launch, new content has been routinely added to the game. With a year of possibility ahead of us, Gameloft has provided its 2023 roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This roadmap includes content based on Encanto, as well as multiplayer functionality.

Gameloft shared its 2023 roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley in a post on the game’s website. The roadmap shows some big plans for the year. The first major batch of content arrives in February, which will see Mirabel from Encanto come to the valley. Gameloft has also teased the addition of Olaf and more content in the Frosted Heights.



Source: Gameloft

Arguably the most notable tidbit of information in Gameloft’s roadmap is multiplayer functionality. Under the “more in 2023” section, we can expect to see multiplayer implemented in the latter half of the year. Still, it’s a major development for players of Dreamlight Valley. The game has amassed a solid following in its months in closed beta, and the ability to play with friends has been a top request from fans. It’s currently unclear how multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley will work, or how many players will be able to play together at once.

Additional content featured in the roadmap includes The Lion King’s Simba, as well as a new princess sometime in the summer. Players can also expect to see some new Star Paths throughout the year. The next two Star Paths will be themed around Disney’s 100th anniversary and the Disney Parks, respectively. For future Disney Dreamlight Valley news, stick with Shacknews.