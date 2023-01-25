Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ludwig becomes a co-owner of Moist Esports

Ludwig joins MoistCr1TiKaL as co-owner of Moist Esports.
Donovan Erskine
YouTube streamer and content creator Ludwig Ahgren, simply referred to by his first name, has been a significant name in the esports world for a while now. His company Mogul Moves often funds and hosts Super Smash Bros. tournaments, and Lugwig has served as a commentator at many previous events. Now, Ludwig will get into esports ownership, as it’s been announced that he is a new co-owner of Moist Esports.

Ludwig announced that he’s becoming a co-owner of Moist Esports in a video shared on social media earlier today. Moist Esports was founded in 2021 by Twitch streamer and content creator Charles White, better known as MoistCr1TiKaL. White appears in Ludwig’s announcement video to boast the success of his team in the two short years of its existence. Moist Esports has competed in Rocket League, Guilty Gear Strive, Apex Legends, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Ludwig during a Twitch stream.

Source: Ludwig Ahgren

As an influencer-owned organization, Moist Esports is quite different from a lot of its competitors. This subject is tackled in the announcement video, as Ludwig talks about how most esports organizations are “subsidized by venture capitalist groups that are probably going to get fed up in three to five years when none of them are profitable.” The video concludes with Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL standing around the fire, burning cash as a metaphor for how much of their own money is being poured into making Moist Esports a success.

Ludwig gained a lot of attention when he broke Twitch’s subscription record during his 31-day subathon back in 2021. Since then, he’s allocated plenty of resources towards esports events, such as the Ludwig Smash Invitational last year.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this move, but having a force like Ludwig in its corner likely means good things for the future of Moist Esports. For more of the most intriguing esports stories, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

