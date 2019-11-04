Houston Outlaws Overwatch League team sold by Immortals
The Immortals Gaming Club reached a deal with the Beasley Media Group on the sale of Overwatch League Team Houston Outlaws.
In an effort to secure one of the best top laners in the LCS, Dignitas is reportedly finalizing negotiations with Heo "Huni" Seung-hoon on a 2-year contract of over $2 million.
The site of next year's League of Legends World Championship has been decided, with Riot Games set to bring Worlds 2020 to Shanghai.
In a stunning sweep, FunPlus PhoeniX held down the whole show at the League of Legends Worlds 2019 Finals to win the championship over G2.
Echo Fox has reportedly disbanded.
Daily fantasy giant FanDuel is expanding its sports betting portfolio, becoming the first online sportsbook to allow legalized gambling on esports.
As Call of Duty League gears up for its 2020 season, we finally know where and when to catch the action with the newly released World Tour schedule.
Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma was thrilled with the changes to Jigglypuff in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate 6.0.0 update and he believes he can take the character to a victory.
It's FunPlus Phoenix vs G2 Esports in the League of Legends Worlds 2019 Finals and you can catch the action right here!
Smash Ultimate fans can look forward to some details about the next DLC fighter, Terry Bogard.