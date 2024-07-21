Tekken World Tour Finals 2024 will go to Japan for four days For the first time ever, Tekken's competitive season will wrap up with a four-day weekend.

Bandai Namco had some big announcements for Tekken 8 this weekend. With Sunday being the final day of EVO 2024, Tekken Project's Katsuhiro Harada and Michael Murray had some news regarding the game's competitive future. This year's Tekken World Tour will come to a climax like never before with the end of the competitive Tekken season now set to unfold over four days.

Harada and Murray revealed that the Tekken World Tour Finals 2024 would venture to Tekken's home country of Japan for the first time. Competitors will gather in Shibuya, Tokyo to crown a Tekken champion. The group stages will run from December 5-6. The Last Chance Qualifier round will unfold on December 7. Finally, a champion will emerge victorious on December 8. This is the first time in Tekken's history that the season's finals will unfold over a four-day period.

This year's Tekken World Tour has been underway since April. Competitors will continue to earn points at various events throughout the next few months in hopes of making it in, though April's EVO Japan and this weekend's EVO 2024 will count for more points. The current leaderboards can be found on the Tekken World Tour website.

Tekken 8 is also getting plenty of content for the future. Sunday also saw the announcement of new story DLC, as well as the return of Heihachi Mishima as the game's next DLC fighter. We'll have more to say about Tekken 8 soon, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates. Be sure to stay up to date on this weekend's victors by checking out our EVO 2024 winners guide.