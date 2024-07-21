Tekken 8 reveals free story DLC and that Heihachi survived a volcano Heihachi Mishima survived his ultimate fate in Tekken 7 and will be Tekken 8's next DLC fighter.

On the third and final day of EVO 2024, Bandai Namco came loaded with big announcements for Tekken 8. As it turns out, there are some grand plans in place and that includes new story DLC that will also pave the way for the one character that everyone safely assumed was finally dead for good. Of course, it's going to take more than being thrown into an active volcano to kill Heihachi Mishima, who is alive and well and will be Tekken 8's next DLC character.

Tekken 8's new story DLC sees the rise of a mysterious faction known only as the Tekken Monks. This coordinated group of trained militant martial artists have been targeting the Mishima Zaibatsu. Their motives are unknown and players will seek to uncover them by taking on the roles of various members of the Tekken 8 roster, including DLC fighters Eddy Gordo and Lidia Sobieska. It's only toward the end of the story reveal that the man behind the Tekken Monks appears to be revealed.

Indeed, it was safe to assume that Heihachi was dead following his final battle with Kazuya inside an active volcano in Tekken 7. Unfortunately for the rest of the Tekken roster, Heihachi survived being thrown into the heart of the volcano and has emerged with a new fiery desire for vengeance. In addition to playing a part in the new story, he'll also be Tekken 8's third DLC fighter.

This has been a big weekend for Bandai Namco and Tekken 8. The publisher revealed some big collaborations over the course of EVO weekend. Additional details on new cosmetics created in conjunction with Chipotle and Nike were revealed. This includes avatar items, character items, and even a new stage called Urban Square, which takes place in a bustling city intersection inspired by Times Square in New York.

All of these announcements come days ahead of Lidia's July release date. She'll be available for early access this Tuesday, July 23 and be available for everyone else on Friday, July 26. Heihachi will be part of the Season 1 premium character DLC while the new story expansion will be a free addition to the game. Both are expected to release this fall. There's much more to discuss when it comes to Tekken 8's future, so keep it on Shacknews for more updates.