CEO 2024: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
Alex Jebailey and the CEO team are putting on another major fighting game tournament in Daytona, Florida, and we have the details on where you can catch it all.
It’s another great weekend for fighting games as CEO 2024 heads to the sunny beaches of Daytona, Florida to once again host some of the greatest fighting game players in the world in some of the best games going today. The action kicks off this weekend, bragging rights and prize pools will be on the line, and it will all be viewable whether you’re there or at home. We’ve got the details on how to catch all of the action and when, right here.
CEO 2024 Games & Schedule
CEO takes place from June 28 to June 30, 2024. On each day, the action will begin as the doors open at around 10 a.m. ET, with the exception of the first day starting at 12 p.m. ET. Each day runs until about 10 p.m. ET. The following games are being played in the competition, as well as when they are being played during the day’s events:
Tekken 8
Street Fighter 6
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Tampa Never Sleeps - Pools
- FunkyP - Pools on June 28 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
- CEO Gaming - Top 8
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Singles & Doubles)
Super Smash Bros. Melee (SIngles & Doubles)
- Brackets on Start.gg (1v1)
- Brackets on Start.gg (Doubles)
- VG Bootcamp - Pools & Top 8
Guilty Gear Strive
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP - Pools
- CEO Gaming - Top 8
Killer Instinct
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Tampa Never Sleeps - Finals
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP - Pools on June 29 @ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET
- CEO Gaming - Pools & Top 8
Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight - Pools
- TampaNeverSleeps - Finals
Mortal Kombat 1
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight - Pools
- CEO Gaming - Top 8
Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight - Pools & Top 8
The King of Fighters 15
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP - Finals
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP - Pools & Finals
Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight - Pools & Top 8
Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
- Brackets on Start.gg
- TampaNeverSleeps - Pools & Top 8
BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight – Pools
- FunkyP - Finals
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Tenomedia - Finals
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Tenomedia - Finals
Capcom Vs. SNK 2
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Tenomedia - Finals
Brawlhalla
CEO 2024 Prize Pools
At CEO 2024, the game entry fees go to the prize pools and there may be pot bonuses contributed by the publishers or other organizations related to the games. There are Top 3 and Top 8 prize pool breakdowns depending on if the game had less or more than 63 entrants. Here’s the breakdown as shown on CEO’s website.
Games paying out Top 8
- Blazblue: Central Fiction
- Brawlhalla Doubles
- Brawlhalla 1v1
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Smash Bros. Melee 1v1
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 1v1
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles
- TEKKEN 8
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
Games paying out Top 3
- Capcom vs SNK 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Killer Instinct
- King of Fighters XV
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
And that covers all the need-to-know info for CEO 2024! Tune in as the action goes live, see which competitors come out on top in this weekend’s tournaments, and stay tuned to our FGC topic for news and reveals if they happen.
