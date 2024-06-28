CEO 2024: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch Alex Jebailey and the CEO team are putting on another major fighting game tournament in Daytona, Florida, and we have the details on where you can catch it all.

It’s another great weekend for fighting games as CEO 2024 heads to the sunny beaches of Daytona, Florida to once again host some of the greatest fighting game players in the world in some of the best games going today. The action kicks off this weekend, bragging rights and prize pools will be on the line, and it will all be viewable whether you’re there or at home. We’ve got the details on how to catch all of the action and when, right here.

CEO 2024 Games & Schedule

CEO takes place from June 28 to June 30, 2024. On each day, the action will begin as the doors open at around 10 a.m. ET, with the exception of the first day starting at 12 p.m. ET. Each day runs until about 10 p.m. ET. The following games are being played in the competition, as well as when they are being played during the day’s events:

CEO 2024's full game, stream, and time schedule

Source: CEO Gaming

Tekken 8

Street Fighter 6

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Singles & Doubles)

Super Smash Bros. Melee (SIngles & Doubles)

Guilty Gear Strive

Killer Instinct

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Brackets on Start.gg

FunkyP - Pools on June 29 @ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

CEO Gaming - Pools & Top 8

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

Mortal Kombat 1

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

The King of Fighters 15

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Capcom Vs. SNK 2

Brawlhalla

CEO 2024 Prize Pools

At CEO 2024, the game entry fees go to the prize pools and there may be pot bonuses contributed by the publishers or other organizations related to the games. There are Top 3 and Top 8 prize pool breakdowns depending on if the game had less or more than 63 entrants. Here’s the breakdown as shown on CEO’s website.

CEO 2024 Prize Breakdown

Source: CEO Gaming

Games paying out Top 8

Blazblue: Central Fiction

Brawlhalla Doubles

Brawlhalla 1v1

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Street Fighter 6

Super Smash Bros. Melee 1v1

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 1v1

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles

TEKKEN 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Games paying out Top 3

Capcom vs SNK 2

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Killer Instinct

King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

And that covers all the need-to-know info for CEO 2024! Tune in as the action goes live, see which competitors come out on top in this weekend’s tournaments, and stay tuned to our FGC topic for news and reveals if they happen.