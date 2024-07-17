New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EVO 2024: Schedule, games, brackets, prize pool & where to watch

The world's biggest tournament in fighting games and we have all the details on where and when to catch the action.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via EVO
1

The time has come. EVO 2024 is officially upon us this weekend, bringing players from around the world together to throw down in some of the most exciting fighting games running today. This is also the biggest fighting game major in both EVO’s history and in world history, with over 10,000 competitors descending on Las Vegas to get in on the action. With so much going on, we’ve gathered all the details on when to catch everything, what’s being played, where you can find it, and what’s on the line.

EVO 2024 games & schedule

EVO 2024 is set to take place from July 19 to July 21, 2024 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. Doors will open at 10 a.m. PT and close at 11 p.m. PT on each day. Below is the official listing of the schedule for the event, well as the games, their brackets, pools and finals timing, and where to watch them, as shared on the EVO website:

EVO 2024 schedule and Twitch channel chart
The schedule and chart of Twitch channels for all main stage games at EVO 2024.
Source: EVO

Street Fighter 6

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 & 20 on EVO2 Twitch

Finals: July 21 @ 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

Tekken 8

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 & 20 on EVO3 Twitch

Finals: July 21 @ 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

Guilty Gear Strive

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 & 20 on EVO7 Twitch

Finals: July 21 @ 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 & 20 on EVO5 Twitch

Finals: July 21 @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 & 20 on EVO4 Twitch

Finals: July 20 @ 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 & 20 on EVO6 Twitch

Finals: July 20 @ 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

Mortal Kombat 1

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 on EVO5 Twitch, July 20 on EVO6 Twitch

Finals: July 20 @ 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

The King of Fighters 15

Brackets at Start.gg

Pools: July 19 on EVO7 Twitch

Finals: July 20 @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on EVO Twitch

EVO 2024 prize pools

It’s a tough mountain to climb to get a win at EVO 2024, but those who do will be handsomely rewarded. The Evolution Fighting Championship organization has guaranteed a $30,000 pot for every single one of the mainstage games, and that doesn’t include pot bonuses from developers, publishers, sponsors, and the total number of registered players in each game. The payouts will go to the top 8 in each game. The base prize pool breakdown is as follows (all in USD):

  • 1st: $12,000
  • 2nd: $6,000
  • 3rd: $4,500
  • 4th: $3,000
  • 5th-6th: $1,800
  • 7th-8th: $450

That covers all of EVO. Tune in all weekend to see the action as it happens and stay tuned for announcements, coverage, and updates on the EVO 2024 topic here at Shacknews.

