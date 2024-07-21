Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 4 will include Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners The first ever guest character in the Guilty Gear franchise, Lucy joins Dizzy, Venom, and new character Unika in Season 4.

Prior to Sunday's Guilty Gear Strive Top 6 at EVO 2024, the folks at Arc System Works had a big announcement lined up. The anime fighter is about to receive its next character and this one marks a historic milestone for the series, as she'll be its first official guest character. It's Lucy, hailing from the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime based on CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077.

Lucy's reveal came as part of plans for Guilty Gear Strive's Season 4, which will feature a number of returning characters. October will see the return of Queen Dizzy, while Venom will arrive at some point in 2025 along with new character Unika. Plus, look for new features and game modes, like the online Team of 3 Mode.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Lucy is an especially exciting development considering the Guilty Gear series had never introduced guest characters to this point. Shacknews spoke with Producer Ken Miyauchi about this topic prior to Sunday's reveal and you can hear his thoughts about it below. This is part of a longer chat with the Guilty Gear producer, which we'll have up in its entirety on Shacknews soon.

There aren't too many details on Lucy or the other fighters for now, but it's exciting to see that Guilty Gear Strive, which has been a big hit for Arc System Works since its release, will continue to receive new content for at least another year. There's much more to come from EVO 2024, so keep it here for more updates. Be sure to catch up with the tournaments themselves by clicking on our EVO 2024 winners guide.