Esports World Cup 2024: Games, prize pools & where to watch The Saudi government-backed event is putting over $60,000,000 on the line in a variety of games across the next eight weeks.

The Esports World Cup 2024 series has begun this week, and with it, players across a wide variety of competitive games are heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to prove themselves the best and earn a piece of a total prize pool running over $60,000,000. Fighting games, shooters, MOBAs, and more are represented, and some of the best esports teams and players in the worlds are qualified (or in the process of qualifying) to compete for the championship titles and prizes in their respective games. If you want to see where the action is going down, when, and what will be on the line, we have it all covered here.

How to watch the Esports World Cup 2024

The Esports World Cup is set to begin on July 3, 2024, and run until August 25. In most cases, a given day’s events will begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, but the full tournament schedule for all games can be found on the event’s website. During the first few weeks, many of the games will be in Group Stages, Seeding Stages, or Play-In Qualifiers as teams and players attempt to earn their place in the official tournament brackets. Thankfully, the website will also auto-adapt times to your local time zone to make it easier to see when matches are playing. Most of them can be viewed on the EWC Twitch channel (also embedded below) or the YouTube channel.

Esports World Cup games & prize pools

The Esports World Cup features a multitude of games from sports titles like Rocket League and EA Sports FC24 to shooters like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2, and Fortnite to fighters like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 and much more. The games can be found below, as well as details about the players and teams playing and the prize pools for each game.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: July 6, 2024 @ 11 a.m. ET

League of Legends

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: July 7, 2024 @ 12 p.m. ET

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Prize Pool: $3,000,000

Grand Finals: July 14, 2024 @ 6 a.m. ET

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Women’s Tournament)

Prize Pool: $500,000

Grand Finals: July 27, 2024 @ 7 a.m. ET

Free Fire

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: July 14, 2024 @ 10 a.m. ET

Riyadh Masters (DOTA 2)

Prize Pool: $5,000,000

Grand Finals: July 21, 2024 @ 7 a.m. ET

Counter-Strike 2

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: July 21, 2024 @ 2 p.m. ET

PUBG Mobile

Prize Pool: $3,000,000

Grand Finals: July 28, 2024 @ 7 a.m. ET

Honor of Kings

Prize Pool: $3,000,000

Grand Finals: August 4, 2024 @ 5 a.m. ET

Apex Legends

Prize Pool: $2,000,000

Grand Finals: August 4, 2024 @ 11:15 a.m. ET

Rainbow Six: Siege

Prize Pool: $2,000,000

Grand Finals: August 4, 2024 @ 12 p.m. ET

Street Fighter 6

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: August 11, 2024 @ 10 a.m. ET

Teamfight Tactics

Prize Pool: $500,000

Grand Finals: August 11, 2024 @ 10 a.m. ET

Fortnite

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: August 11, 2024 @ 11 a.m. ET

Starcraft 2

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: August 18, 2024 @ 8 a.m. ET

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Prize Pool: $1,800,000

Grand Finals: August 18, 2024 @ 10 a.m. ET

EA Sports FC24

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: August 18, 2024 @ 11 a.m. ET

ESL R1

Prize Pool: $500,000

Grand Finals: August 22, 2024 @ 10 a.m. ET (Solo) & August 25, 2024 @ 9:45 a.m. ET (Teams)

Rocket League

Prize Pool: $500,000

Grand Finals: August 25, 2024 @ 8 a.m. ET

Tekken 8

Prize Pool: $1,000,000

Grand Finals: August 25, 2024 @ 10 a.m. ET

PUBG Battlegrounds

Prize Pool: $2,000,000

Grand Finals: August 25, 2024 @ 11 a.m. ET

That covers all of the information for the Esports World Cup 2024 event. The action will be running through August, so keep an eye on the schedule above for the finales of your favorite games as teams and players from around the world throw down for their piece of the glory.