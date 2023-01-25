The Last of Us HBO series Ellie actress believes Season 2 is 'pretty likely' Ellie actress Bella Ramsey said nothing is confirmed at HBO yet, but the audience response has her optimistic about continuing the show.

The Last of Us TV series is out and running on HBO Max and it has had quite the debut, which bodes well for a Season 2 according to Ellie actress Bella Ramsey. The Last of Us series had one of the best debuts on HBO in around a decade and with that impressive level of viewership, Ramsey feels optimistic that a Season 2 could happen. That said, she also tempered expectations by saying that nothing is confirmed just yet.

Ramsey recently spoke of the future of The Last of Us on HBO in a conversation with BBC. During said conversation, Ramsey shared enthusiasm for the initial viewership The Last of Us enjoyed in its debut. With how many fans tuned in to check out the premiere of the show, Ramsey stated that she feels good about the chances of another season.

“If people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely. It's down to the guys at HBO,” Ramsay said, though she was quick to add that nothing is certain at the moment. “There's nothing confirmed yet so we'll have to wait and see.”

While some criticized the first episode of The Last of Us HBO Max series as being too 1:1 with the game, the second episode threw many for a loop, especially in regards to Tess.

Source: HBO

The Last of Us HBO series had a dynamite debut. During its opening weekend, HBO drew 4.7 million viewers to check out the first episode of the Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin-directed show. That set it as the second best debut on HBO in around 10 years, just landing behind House of the Dragon. Additionally, where one of the complaints was that The Last of Us TV series played it too close to the original, the second episode deviated heavily, especially in regards to Tess. Some major events had different circumstances and outcomes that have fans debating which was better between the show and the games.

All of that conversation only adds fuel to the hype. As the show continues on HBO, it will be interesting to see if it can still keep the love it garnered in its debut. If you want to see when new episodes are coming, be sure to check our The Last of Us HBO Max series episode release schedule guide.