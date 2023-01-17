The Last of Us pulled in 4.7 million viewers for its HBO Max series premiere Critics were generally positive about the first episode of The Last of Us TV series, with one of the few critiques being that it plays close to the original.

It was a big week for HBO Max and Sony as the TV series adaptation of The Last of Us finally went live on HBO’s streaming service. The Last of Us is a much beloved property and there was a lot of pressure for this one to succeed, but it has apparently lived up to the hype so far. The Last of Us’s premiere episode pulled in 4.7 million viewers over the weekend, making quite the first impression for the Naughty Dog-guided series.

Numbers from The Last of Us’s impressive HBO Max debut were shared via Variety. According to reports per data from Nielsen Ratings and Warner Bros. Discovery, over 4.7 million viewers tuned in to catch the first episode of the series. It’s the best debut numbers HBO has had in over a decade, coming second only to House of the Dragon, and marks a strong start for the series throughout this coming season.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay are said to have done an excellent job in portraying Joel and Ellie respectively in The Last of Us series on HBO Max.

Source: HBO

There’s a lot of solid talent behind HBO Max’s The Last of Us. Neil Druckmann worked with Craig Mazin of Chernobyl series fame to bring a series that was faithful to the original and promised to blow many other video game adaptations out of the water. It also stars Pedro Pascal of The Mandalorian as Joel, Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones as Ellie, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, and Gabriel Luna, just to name a few.

With such a strong start to the series, HBO Max’s The Last of Us promises to continue to be a thrilling watch for the rest of the season. Stay tuned for more coverage on the show and its ongoings right here at Shacknews.