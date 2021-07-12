The Last of Us HBO TV series official cast list Here's the full list for The Last of US television series on HBO.

The Last of Us is finally set to get an adaptation for television with a live-action series coming to HBO. Neil Druckmann, writer of the video games, will team up with Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin for the show. Ahead of the show’s release, let’s look at the official cast for The Last of Us TV series.

Note, this list is arranged in the order in which actors and roles have been announced, with original cast members coming first.

The Last of Us TV series cast

Here are all of the actors confirmed to be appearing in the The Last of Us TV series and their respective roles.

Pedro Pascal - Joel Miller

Hot off of performances in The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, Pedro Pascal will star as Joel Miller in The Last of Us. One of the two main characters, Joel is the lead of The Last of Us and provides the perspective in which the audiences first experience this world.

Bella Ramsey - Ellie

Ellie is one of the most iconic video game characters of the modern era, and will be brought to life by Bella Ramsey. Ramsey made a name for herself following her performance as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. Still very early in her acting career, Ellie will likely be Ramsey’s biggest role to-date.

Gabriel Luna - Tommy

Gabriel Luna made a huge splash on the big screen in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. The actor will now bring his talents to HBO’s The Last of Us series as Tommy. Tommy is Joel’s younger brother and plays a key role in the source material.

Merle Dandridge - Marlene

Merle Dandridge has a rich history of acting both on-screen and in a recording booth, including her role as Marlene in 2013’s The Last of Us. In a rare move, Dandridge will once again play Marlene for the live-action series adaptation of The Last of Us. Marlene is the head of the Fireflies, a group prominently featured in the video game.

Nico Parker

Nico Parker will take on the role of Sarah, Joel’s daughter, in the TV adaptation of The Last of Us. Nico Parker is the daughter of actress Thandie Newton and appeared in Tim Burton’s Dumbo in 2019.

That’s the current full cast for the The Last of Us series on HBO. The show is currently in production, and will likely be released next year. Be sure to bookmark this topic page, as we will add new cast members as they are announced.