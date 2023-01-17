The Last of Us HBO Max series episode release schedule Here's when each episode of The Last of Us will be released on HBO Max.

The Last of Us has premiered on HBO Max, bringing about the latest live-action video game adaptation. This show sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey taking on the iconic roles of Joel and Ellie as they navigate life in post-apocalyptic America. Producer HBO is releasing the season one episode at a time. If you want to know when you can expect to see new episodes of the adaptation, let’s check out the release schedule for The Last of Us on HBO Max.

The Last of Us episode release schedule



Source: HBO

The Last of Us has a weekly release cadence on HBO Max. Episodes release on Sunday evenings in North America at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Here are the dates and times that you can expect to watch each episode of The Last of Us on HBO Max this year.

Episode 1 - January 15

Episode 2 - January 22

Episode 3 - January 29

Episode 4 - February 5

Episode 5 - February 12

Episode 6 - February 19

Episode 7 - February 26

Episode 8 - March 5

Episode 9 - March 12

The first season of The Last of Us will run for roughly two months, with the season finale airing in mid-March. If you’re not a fan of weekly releases and want to binge it all in one go, that’s how long you’ll have to wait. Remember that you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to watch The Last of Us episodes.

That’s the full release schedule for The Last of Us on HBO Max. The show covers the story of the original 2013 game, with some slight differences. There’s currently no word on a second season at the time of this writing. If you’re curious about the faces that’ll pop up throughout the show, we’ve got the full cast list for The Last of Us.