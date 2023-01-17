The Last of Us HBO Max series episode release schedule

Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Donovan Erskine
The Last of Us has premiered on HBO Max, bringing about the latest live-action video game adaptation. This show sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey taking on the iconic roles of Joel and Ellie as they navigate life in post-apocalyptic America. Producer HBO is releasing the season one episode at a time. If you want to know when you can expect to see new episodes of the adaptation, let’s check out the release schedule for The Last of Us on HBO Max.

The Last of Us episode release schedule

Ellie and Joel hiding behind a counter in The Last of Us show.

Source: HBO

The Last of Us has a weekly release cadence on HBO Max. Episodes release on Sunday evenings in North America at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Here are the dates and times that you can expect to watch each episode of The Last of Us on HBO Max this year.

  • Episode 1 - January 15
  • Episode 2 - January 22
  • Episode 3 - January 29
  • Episode 4 - February 5
  • Episode 5 - February 12
  • Episode 6 - February 19
  • Episode 7 - February 26
  • Episode 8 - March 5
  • Episode 9 - March 12

The first season of The Last of Us will run for roughly two months, with the season finale airing in mid-March. If you’re not a fan of weekly releases and want to binge it all in one go, that’s how long you’ll have to wait. Remember that you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to watch The Last of Us episodes.

That’s the full release schedule for The Last of Us on HBO Max. The show covers the story of the original 2013 game, with some slight differences. There’s currently no word on a second season at the time of this writing. If you’re curious about the faces that’ll pop up throughout the show, we’ve got the full cast list for The Last of Us.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

