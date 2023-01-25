Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 achieved 24.3% automotive gross margin excluding tax credit sales Tesla (TSLA) boasted some solid automotive gross margin numbers in its latest earnings release.

Tesla (TSLA) has shared its Q4 2022 earnings report, chronicling the performance of the business over the past three months. In the report, The company shares specific sales figures in regard to its automotive business. It’s here that we learn Tesla had a 24.3 percent automotive gross margin over the quarter, not including tax credit sales.

The new Tesla (TSLA) numbers come from the company’s Q4 2022 earnings report. On page 31 of the quarterly update slideshow, we see that Tesla brought in 24.3 percent automotive gross margin during Q4. For reference, this number was 26.9% in Q3, 26.2% in Q2, and 30% in Q1. It appears that Tesla is drawing in some solid margins, excluding tax credits.



Source: Tesla

Interestingly enough, Tesla also shed some light on its vehicle production capability on page 9 of the report. Tesla has the capability to produce 1.9 vehicles a year, a staggering number for the electric vehicle company.

In that same earnings report, it was revealed that Tesla (TSLA) beat both revenue and EPS expectations. We also learned that the company had over $22 billion on its balance sheet at the end of the quarter.

We’re set to learn more about Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 during the upcoming earnings call, which will be happening shortly. If you aren’t able to listen to the call, we’ll be covering it on our Tesla topic page. Be sure to visit that page frequently for any news updates that you may miss.