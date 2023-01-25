Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations The company's revenue and EPS were slightly above expectations, with $24.3 billion in revenue seen during Q4 2022.

Tesla (TSLA) shared its earnings results for Q4 2022 today and included in the report are details reflecting the company beating EPS and revenue expectations. Analyst expectations for the quarter were $1.13 per share and revenue at $24.2 billion, with the results as shared today showing EPS at $1.19 per share and revenue of $24.3 billion, both slightly above expectations.

In the opening summary provided with the report, it’s also noted that Q4 2022 was “another record-breaking quarter” with Tesla achieving the “highest-ever quarterly revenue, operating income, and net income in our history” during the last quarter. “In 2022, total revenue grew 51% YoY to $81.5B and net income (GAAP) more than doubled YoY to $12.6B,” reads the report summary.

In total, revenue grew 37 percent year-over-year (YoY) in Q4 with growth seen in vehicle deliveries and an increase in ASP YoY (excluding FX impact). Operating income improved YoY to $3.9B in Q4 with a 16 percent operating margin. Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents, and investments increased sequentially by $1.1B to $22.2B in Q4 “driven mainly by free cash flow of $1.4B, partially offset by debt repayments of $497M.”

Looking ahead to 2023, the report touches on challenges such as rising interest rates, with Tesla remarking on how it’s committed to accelerating its cost reduction roadmap in the near term in addition to “driving towards higher production rates, while staying focused on executing against the next phase of our roadmap.” It then goes on to state the following:

In any scenario, we are prepared for short-term uncertainty, while being focused on the long-term potential of autonomy, electrification and energy solutions. Our relentless cost control and cost innovation is why we believe that no other OEM is better equipped to navigate through 2023, and ultimately succeed in the long run, than we are.

For more on Tesla’s earnings results for Q2 2022, be sure to read through the full report. Also check out some of our previous Tesla-related coverage, including how you can listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 earnings call, and Tesla recently announcing a $3.6 billion expansion in Nevada for battery and semi truck production.