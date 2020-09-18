Evening Reading - September 18, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's finally Friday night. I made it. You made it. We made it. What a week it's been. There has been a metric tonne of news announced this week, covering all sides of the games industry. It's a great time to be a gamer, and it's only going to get better as the year goes on. Now, how about we take a little stroll together across some of our articles here on Shacknews and then take a look at what's going on around the internet?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This time, correlation is 100% causation

There's a bigger secret happening here. Perhaps IHOP is making bigfoots?

Ruth Bader Ginsberg has passed away

Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a champion for equality & justice.



The second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she was a trailblazer that stood up for communities everywhere.



We are grateful for her time with us and thank her for the endless gems she left us with. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/S5cn3aPh1D — Rock the Vote (@RockTheVote) September 18, 2020

Though many will be sad, now is the time to tap into the anger. Go out and vote. Go out and vote like your life depends on it, because it does.

Aliens confirmed

Cyberpunk really does have it all.

Master of Sneak

Okay. That's it. I'm getting Among Us.

For the 21yo gamers

they said a vaccine wouldn’t be ready by years end https://t.co/cFErX9RsR8 — romangu (@RGutierrez7) September 16, 2020

I hear it comes with a side of Doritos and an XP bonus for Halo or Call of Duty, dealer's choice.

Xbox/PS or sheep-thing

I assume the sheep is a Pokeman.

And now, Spelunky 2 death montage!

"Play #Spelunky2" I said... "It'll be fun" I said...



[For real though, I've been waiting years for this moment and It's everything I was hoping for and more. Thanks @mossmouth.]



📺 https://t.co/6OSVI2s5Oi pic.twitter.com/W5n8NfWs2G — GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) September 16, 2020

How Spelunky 2 is like playing Marvel vs Capcom as you get hit with 100% damage combos: pic.twitter.com/SwspH5Iors — Tak (@drtakattack) September 17, 2020

Alright, I'm really enjoying Spelunky 2 so far, but can we all agree that the bear traps are SUPER lame? pic.twitter.com/wjQwLRdrqv — LaserBelch (@LaserBelch) September 17, 2020

Phew. That's a lot of shenanigans.

Price stalemate

Save $100 and lose a disc drive. Worth it? Maybe. Come and tell us what you think of the most recent PlayStation 5 showcase.

Any guesses on what the next PlayStation will be called?

My money's on PlayStation 6.

Princess Toe-Beans and Beemo

These are Blake's adorable kitties. Aren't they cute!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a photo of Rad and me for your viewing pleasure! He's getting to be a big boy these days. Maybe next week I'll share some photos from when he was but a wee kitty.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.