Evening Reading - September 18, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's finally Friday night. I made it. You made it. We made it. What a week it's been. There has been a metric tonne of news announced this week, covering all sides of the games industry. It's a great time to be a gamer, and it's only going to get better as the year goes on. Now, how about we take a little stroll together across some of our articles here on Shacknews and then take a look at what's going on around the internet?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The console wars as we've known them are over
- Shack Chat: What's your reaction to the September PlayStation 5 Showcase?
- Cyberpunk 2077 minimum and recommended PC specs
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 18: Steam Pirate Sale
- Shacknews Dump - September 18, 2020
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 18: Hades comes to Switch
- Ahead of Red Bull Solo Q Qualifier 2, former LoL pro Hai shares competitive insight
- Amazon is emailing customers about potential delays with their PS5 orders
- The geese in Untitled Goose Game's co-op will have unique honks
- Cyberpunk 2077 Gangs of Night City trailer breaks down multiple factions in the game
- Cyberpunk 2077 Postcards from Night City trailer shares new gameplay
- Cyberpunk 2077 Nightcity.love is real website full of story and world info from the game
- As an Afterlife Merc in Cyberpunk 2077 you can work for gangs, but not join them
- TikTok and WeChat downloads are getting banned in the US
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars Version 1.0.1 patch notes launch as day one update
- Beyond Good & Evil 2 Director Michel Ancel leaves Ubisoft, BG&E2 development to continue
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain hands-on preview: Haunted halls
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
This time, correlation is 100% causation
September 17, 2020
There's a bigger secret happening here. Perhaps IHOP is making bigfoots?
Ruth Bader Ginsberg has passed away
Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a champion for equality & justice.— Rock the Vote (@RockTheVote) September 18, 2020
The second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she was a trailblazer that stood up for communities everywhere.
We are grateful for her time with us and thank her for the endless gems she left us with. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/S5cn3aPh1D
Though many will be sad, now is the time to tap into the anger. Go out and vote. Go out and vote like your life depends on it, because it does.
Aliens confirmed
September 18, 2020
Cyberpunk really does have it all.
Master of Sneak
September 17, 2020
Okay. That's it. I'm getting Among Us.
For the 21yo gamers
they said a vaccine wouldn’t be ready by years end https://t.co/cFErX9RsR8— romangu (@RGutierrez7) September 16, 2020
I hear it comes with a side of Doritos and an XP bonus for Halo or Call of Duty, dealer's choice.
Xbox/PS or sheep-thing
I, too, have opinions pic.twitter.com/S51xxMl5x2— nathaniel🌹 (@lordephrim) September 18, 2020
I assume the sheep is a Pokeman.
And now, Spelunky 2 death montage!
"Play #Spelunky2" I said... "It'll be fun" I said...— GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) September 16, 2020
[For real though, I've been waiting years for this moment and It's everything I was hoping for and more. Thanks @mossmouth.]
📺 https://t.co/6OSVI2s5Oi pic.twitter.com/W5n8NfWs2G
This game, man. #Spelunky2 #PS4sharehttps://t.co/rcM1zmPJm7 pic.twitter.com/PzZ7DfbFQM— John Slocombe (@slocombae) September 16, 2020
How Spelunky 2 is like playing Marvel vs Capcom as you get hit with 100% damage combos: pic.twitter.com/SwspH5Iors— Tak (@drtakattack) September 17, 2020
Alright, I'm really enjoying Spelunky 2 so far, but can we all agree that the bear traps are SUPER lame? pic.twitter.com/wjQwLRdrqv— LaserBelch (@LaserBelch) September 17, 2020
Phew. That's a lot of shenanigans.
Price stalemate
Save $100 and lose a disc drive. Worth it? Maybe. Come and tell us what you think of the most recent PlayStation 5 showcase.
Any guesses on what the next PlayStation will be called?
My money's on PlayStation 6.
Princess Toe-Beans and Beemo
These are Blake's adorable kitties. Aren't they cute!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a photo of Rad and me for your viewing pleasure! He's getting to be a big boy these days. Maybe next week I'll share some photos from when he was but a wee kitty.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 18, 2020