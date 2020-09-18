The geese in Untitled Goose Game's co-op will have unique honks Untitled Goose Game's co-op mode launches next week, House House shares how you can tell the geese apart.

One of the most cherished releases of 2019 was House House’s Untitled Goose Game. Immediately capturing the attention of viewers after its initial reveal, this indie let players terrorize a peaceful village as one angsty goose. Now, Untitled Goose Game is back with double the shenanigans as it’s co-op mode is set to launch next week. Developer House House has shared how players will be able to tell the two geese apart as they torment the neighborhood.

House House posted to their official Twitter account to remind fans that Untitled Goose Game’s co-op mode will go live next week on September 23, allowing them to go along with a friend as they steal miscellaneous objects and inconvenience innocent civilians. There will be subtle differences between the geese, and House House has highlighted them in a short video posted alongside their tweet.

Little reminder: one week until two-player is out, along with the Steam and Itch release.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b



Also: the new goose has a new honk. pic.twitter.com/bxCqGz3Wq9 — House House (@house_house_) September 17, 2020

The secondary goose has an orange beak, a bit darker and more vertically shaped than that of our original goose. Goose number two also has a different sounding honk, with a bit of a higher-pitched tone. If those poor villagers thought the non-stop honking was unbearable, they’re in for quite the rude awakening.

Untitled Goose Game was one of the most beloved releases of 2019. In fact, Untitled Goose Game took home the award for best indie game at Shacknews last year. We’re excited for an excuse to jump back in and channel the angry goose within.

The co-op mode for Untitled Goose Game is scheduled to launch next week on Wednesday, September 23 as a free expansion on all platforms. The game will also launch on Steam and Itch the same day. For more on House House’s puzzler, visit the Untitled Goose game topic page on Shacknews.