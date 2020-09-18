Super Mario 3D All-Stars Version 1.0.1 patch notes launch as day one update There's a day one update for Super Mario 3D All-Stars and it should make playing the games a bit more enjoyable.

These days, day one patches are pretty typical. For Nintendo, it’s new slate of Mario games aren’t exempt from that, even if they’re rereleases of older games. Super Mario 3D All-Stars has launched, and with it comes a day one patch aimed towards making the play experience on all of the games more smooth, stable, and enjoyable. The patch notes aren’t long (or detailed), but we’ve still gathered them here for your benefit.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Version 1.0.1 patch notes

Nintendo launched the Super Mario 3D All-Stars Version 1.0.1 patch and its patch notes on September 16, 2020 ahead of the game’s actual launch on September 18. Announced as part of the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary presentation, Super Mario 3D All-Stars brings Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy together in one nostalgic package. The day one patch notes don’t say much about what’s going on beyond a pretty specific improvement to Super Mario Galaxy’s co-op. The only other patch note is about vague “fixes.” You can see the actual patch notes just below.

General

Improved the screen display when playing Co-Star Mode in Super Mario Galaxy.

Fixed several other issues to improve overall gameplay experience.

It hasn’t been all Super Mario Sunshine for 3D All-Stars. Some players had noticed strange changes in the games, such as the fact that aiming controls in Super Mario Sunshine were uninverted (changed from the default inverted in the original). It's just one of several odd and unfortunate quirks players have noticed. Regardlesss, it remains to be seen if this day one update fixes things like that or other specific gameplay issues, because of how vague that second part is.

Hopefully, as Nintendo hears the concerns of its fans, it considers making further improvements to make Super Mario 3D All-Stars the best trip down memory lane it can be. Many of us have been waiting for this exact collection for years after all.