Did you miss any of the massive list of reveals and announcements from the Super Mario 35th Anniversary presentation? We've got it all gathered for you here.
Nintendo most certainly dropped the mother lode of Mario goods with its Super Mario 35th Anniversary Direct presentation. Products old, new, and altogether innovative are coming down the pipeline in the near future. If you happened to miss any part of the lengthy presentation and its myriad of announcement, then no worries. We’ve got a full recap of everything that was shown in the Nintendo Direct right here.
All announcements, reveals, & trailers from Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct
The Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct presentation was released on the Nintendo YouTube channel on September 3, 2020. Entirely focused on the superstar franchise of Nintendo, there was a ton of Mario news, products, and reveals to be seen. You can watch the whole presentation below.
Here’s the rundown of everything that was announced and revealed during the overall presentation.
- Limited edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros player announced for launch in November
- Super Mario 3D World comes to Switch with new Bowser's Fury content in February 2021
- Super Mario 3D World features online play in its Nintendo Switch release
- Super Mario Bros. 35 brings competitive Tetris 99 style to Mario in October 2020
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit toys let you build a physical track & play it on Switch in October
- Super Mario Bros 35th pin set available for finishing anniversary missions until March 2021
- Splatoon 2 Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary themed Splatfest teased for January 2021
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting Super Mario Bros-themed furniture in March 2021
- Super Mario All-Stars comes to Nintendo Switch Online SNES collection today
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars brings Sunshine, Galaxy, & 64 to Switch in September 2020
And that covers everything from the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct. What was your favorite announcement from the event? What did you think of the collection of Mario goods coming down the pipe overall? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.
