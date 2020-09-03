Super Mario 3D All-Stars brings Sunshine, Galaxy, & 64 to Switch in September 2020 Nintendo has announced a Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle for Nintendo Switch, celebrating the series' 35th anniversary.

After a long and drawn out buildup of rumors, speculation, and leaks, many Nintendo fans had given up hope that the company was planning a batch of remasters in celebration of the series’ 35th anniversary. Well, in true Nintendo fashion, the developer/publisher released a surprise Direct revealing tons of Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary collection releases. This includes the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle, which brings Super Mario Sunshine, Galaxy, and 64 to the Nintendo Switch.

The surprise Direct dropped in the early morning hours of September 3 and was where Super Mario 3D All-Stars was announced. The Direct's final reveal, this is the news that most fans had their fingers crossed in hopes of. For the first time ever, Super Mario 64, Galaxy, and Sunshine are all playable on the Nintendo Switch, allowing fans to take them along wherever they go.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be released on September 18 and costs $59.99 USD. The Mario 35th Anniversary page on the official Nintendo website has a link for both physical and digital preorders. Interestingly enough, the special bundle will only be available for a limited time, running from September to March, there will be a six-month window of availability. So if you’re on the fence about Super Mario 3D All-Stars, take that artificial time limit into consideration.

Despite the fact that heavy rumors and speculation date all the way back to March of this year, the official announcement from Nintendo was still a big surprise. The company has gotten into the habit of dropping Directs in full, completely out of the blue. The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct featured plenty of other announcements, from a Super Mario battle royale to a Mario Kart game that lets players build tracks at home using real toys.