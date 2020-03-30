Nintendo rumored to release Mario remasters on Switch for franchise's 35th anniversary It seems that Nintendo could be putting together remasters of much of the Mario backlog for the Nintendo Switch for release later this year.

We all want a favorite Mario game or two from the series’ history on the Nintendo Switch, right? Yes. The answer is probably yes. Whether it’s Super Mario Sunshine, Mario Galaxy, or even Mario 64, there are a lot of currently unavailable games in the series we’d love to take with us on the go. Well, it would appear that it could be possible this year. According to rumors, Nintendo has some big plans regarding the 35th anniversary of Mario this year which could involve Nintendo Switch remasters of much of the Mario backlog.

The rumor began over on videogameschronicle on March 30, 2020. According to VGC, several unnamed sourced told them plans were in the works for Mario’s 35th anniversary, the biggest of which would be a remaster of much of the Mario backlog for play on the Nintendo Switch console. Some older Mario games, such as Super Mario Bros 3 and Super Mario World have already been playable via the NES Online and SNES online catalogues, but this collection would possibly include the likes of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy, and more.

A full Mario backlog remaster for Nintendo Switch would be the first time games like Super Mario Land 2 6 Golden Coins and Super Mario Galaxy have seen the light of day in a while.

Nintendo would not comment on this rumors, so at this time, it might be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s most certainly something that has passed through the minds of any Nintendo or Mario fan at some point since the Nintendo Switch launched. Mario certainly had several spots and variations in our list of Switch Games we’d love to see in 2020 here at Shacknews. The love is absolutely still there for the franchise if the success of Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Maker 2 was any indication. So even if Nintendo isn’t ready to speak to anything on the matter, maybe they’ll hear us out when we say… pretty please?

Which Mario game would you want to see remastered for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.