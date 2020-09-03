Limited edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros player announced for launch in November Nintendo is bringing back the classic Game & Watch handheld with a new limited edition original Super Mario Bros player in mid-November.

The Game & Watch was Nintendo’s very first foray into the handheld gaming market and its legacy is far-reaching through the pages of gaming history. Just as well, the beloved Super Mario Bros franchise crossed its 35th anniversary this year. What better way to celebrate than to bring these two iconic ends of Nintendo history together in one fantastic package? Nintendo has announced a limited production anniversary edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros player coming in November.

The Super Mario Bros Game & Watch was announced during the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct on September 3, 2020. Set to launch in limited quantity on November 13, 2020, the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros player will feature fully playable versions of both the original and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels. In addition, the player will also feature the classic Game & Watch game, Ball, which also featured Mario. When you’re not playing with the Game & Watch, it can even be used as a clock that will run a number of Super Mario Bros animations while idle. As details speak to a battery charge time, we can likely expect some form of charging option as well.

The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros player looks to be a fantastic collector’s item for any fan looking to take away a memorable piece of the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary. Besides being a great nod to retro nostalgia, its unique functions as a clock make it seem like a great desk knickknack whether you’re playing with it or not. The inclusion of the Mario themed original Game & Watch game is also a nice touch. No pricing or pre-order details have been revealed on the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros player’s product page yet, but will be coming soon.

Another of the awesome standouts of Mario products and games coming down the pipe, stay tuned to for upcoming news and deals on when and how to get the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros player, and don’t forget to check out the rest of the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary announcements.