Splatoon 2 Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary themed Splatfest teased for January 2021

With the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary presentation today, Mario product and game reveals were in no short supply, but it didn’t stop at the Mario franchise. Other Nintendo products are also getting in on the anniversary goods. Splatoon 2, for instance, is getting an all-new Splatfest, and this time it will be between iconic Super Mario Bros power-ups the Super Mushroom and Super Star. It’s all slated to take place in January 2021.

Nintendo mentioned the upcoming Splatoon 2 Super Mario Bros-themed Splatfest during the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct on September 3, 2020. Although only a short aside in comparison to some of the other reveals, the upcoming Splatoon 2 Splatfest will be between Super Mario Bros power-ups. Do you prefer Super Size from the Super Mushroom or Invincibility from the Super Star? Come January, players will be able to throw their lot in with their preferred power-up and fight to prove which one is the super-est of all. Moreover, Nintendo will be featuring a collection of merchandise in honor of this particular Splatfest, including keychains from My Nintendo Rewards and t-shirts on the Nintendo online shop to show off your love and support of one side or the other.

Splatfests have long been a beloved part of the Splatoon series, allowing players to do battle over everything from vampires and werewolves to the ketchup vs mayonnaise Splatfest that recently relaunched the event after nearly a year away. It was questionable whether Nintendo would follow up with further Splatfests, but the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary celebration is an awesome opportunity to do it and the subjects of battle couldn’t be more appropriate (Mario vs Luigi would have also been acceptable).

With a January 2021 window set for the next Splatfest, stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details on the event and merchandise for it. Don’t forget to check out our other coverage of the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary reveals as well!