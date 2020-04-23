Splatoon 2: What Time Does the Ketchup vs Mayonnaise Splatfest Begin and End? Fire up your Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 2's next Splatfest is upon us. Here is the schedule for Ketchup vs Mayonnaise.

Squidlings get ready to splat! Splatoon 2's latest Splatfest is about to start. A new map, Shifty Station, will be added into the Splatfest rotation but will remain exclusive to Splatfests. What makes this map different is the that it can change its look depending on the theme of the Splatfest.

Update: The Splatoon 2 Ketchup vs Mayonnaise Splatfest 2020 starts on May 22 at 3PM PT and ends May 24 at 3PM PT.

The original article from August 4, 2017 continues below.

What is a Splatfest?

Players take sides in a special Turf War battle event. You can find out about the latest Splatfest events in Inkopolis Plaza. Make sure to pledge allegiance to your favorite side in the days before the battle. Each side will aggregate the stats of all players during the Splatfest.

What is this week's Splatfest Theme?

This week, Ketchup and Mayonnaise are squaring off for the title of supreme condiment. Players will determine which team has the best thing to put on a sandwich this weekend. Jump into the special Turf War battle event and see which side will win the Splatfest.

What Time Does the Ketchup vs Mayonnaise Splatfest Begin?

In the United States Splatfest begins August 4th at:

9 PM Pacific Time

10 PM Mountain Time

11 PM Central Time

12 AM Eastern Time (August 5th)

In The United Kingdom:

3 PM BST (August 5th)

Reminder that other regions will have different Splatfest start times. It is best to check your Nintendo Switch for more information.

What Time Does the Ketchup vs Mayonnaise Splatfest End?

In the United States Splatfest ends August 5th at:

9 PM Pacific Time

10 PM Mountain Time

11 PM Central Time

12 AM Eastern Time (August 6th)

In The United Kingdom:

3 PM BST (August 6th)

Reminder that other regions will have different Splatfest end times. It is best to check your Nintendo Switch for more information.

There you have it. Good luck playing Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch tonight! Which side will you fight for? Ketchup or Mayo? Either way, it will be a blast.

