Super Mario 3D World features online play in its Nintendo Switch release One of the more interesting features coming to Super Mario 3D World in its Nintendo Switch debut is the inclusion of online multiplayer.

It’s a little more difficult to get together these days than it has been in the past. For that reason, it’s nice to be able to play our favorite games online and get together safely. Super Mario 3D World is coming to the Switch, but it’s doing more than offering players a chance to play together locally through its fantastic levels. You can also play co-op online in the Nintendo Switch edition of Super Mario 3D World.

Super Mario 3D World on Nintendo Switch was announced alongside the tease of new Bowser’s Fury content during the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary presentation on September 3, 2020. That said, the option for online play was revealed on the game’s product page at Nintendo’s website. Apparently, not only will players be able to engage in the usual co-op play on Nintendo Switch, but we’ll also be able to get together in online co-op with up to four players to take on the game’s challenges, an entirely new feature in Super Mario 3D World as it comes to the Switch.

The net code will remain to be seen in a game like this as that can make or break a platforming experience, but the promise of online play at all is a cool addition to Super Mario 3D World. It’s especially great considering that it’s a bit more difficult to get together and play games than it was before due to a certain annoying pandemic. It’s worth noting that Super Mario 3D World’s new online multiplayer offering was one of the two in the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary reveals. Super Mario 35 was also announced, featuring a battle royale speedrun of original Mario Bros levels with elements very similar to fellow Nintendo Switch Online title Tetris 99.

Who knows? Maybe Nintendo is feeling a bit more confident about its online play with these inclusions? Either way, we’ll find out when Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury launches on February 12, 2021. Make sure to check out all of the other reveals from the Super Mario 35th anniversary presentation as well.