Super Mario 3D World comes to Switch with new Bowser's Fury content in February 2021 The popular Super Mario World 3D World from the Wii U is bringing its multiplayer platforming fun to the Nintendo Switch in February 2021.

Super Mario 3D World was a pretty fantastic entry in the Mario collection of games, but it had the misfortune of launching on the ill-fated Wii U platform. Fortunately, it’s getting new life next year. Nintendo has announced that not only is Super Mario 3D World coming to the Nintendo Switch in February 2021, but it looks like some new content will be coming along with the game in the form of Bowser’s Fury.

Super Mario 3D World was announced during the Super Mario World 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct released on the Nintendo YouTube channel on September 3, 2020. Slated for February 12, 2021, its launch on Nintendo Switch will bring the up-to-four-player simultaneous play of Super Mario 3D World to the Switch system. Themed worlds, hidden stars, and the unique cat suits will all be available, and the game will feature both local and online co-op play if you bring friends for the ride. We don’t know what Bowser’s Fury is just yet, but it looks to be all-new content for the Super Mario 3D World adventure. New details are expected closer to launch next year.

Super Mario 3D World is one of several confirmed Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary rumors that have been going around about a major surge of Mario games this year. Another of the confirmed rumors included a relaunch of Super Mario Sunshine, Galaxy, and 64 in a Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. It’s was a fantastic collection of games and products featured on the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct, and it seems like Nintendo is doing it up spectacular for its iconic character.

Stay tuned to Shacknews late this year and early into next as we await further details and reveals on Super Mario 3D World and its new, mysterious Bowser’s Fury content on the Nintendo Switch.