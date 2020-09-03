Mario Kart Live Home Circuit toys let you build a physical track & play it on Switch in October A new set of toys will let you build physical tracks and run solo, co-op, or versus AI races of those tracks on the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart Live Home Circuit.

Nintendo has always been one for innovation in how people can play with its beloved franchises and during the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary presentation, they did not disappoint in this regard. Mario Kart Live Home Circuit was announced: a new set of racing toys in which you can build a track and then run races with the physical toys through a connected app on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced Mario Kart Home Circuit among a ton of other reveals during the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct on September 3, 2020. Coming on October 16, 2020, the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit toy sets will come in two variations (a Mario set or a Luigi set) that comes with a racer and their kart, four gates to make checkpoints, arrow sign boards, and a USB charging cable, as well as connectivity to an app on the Nintendo Switch, which will be required to use the toys. You can check out how Mario Kart Live Home Circuit will let you create your courses and play them in the trailer below.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit is the latest in a number of innovative toys featuring Nintendo franchises. We’ve seen Nintendo LABO offer creative building fun and activity, and LEGO Mario and classic NES sets allowed us to create fun Mario experiences out of LEGO bricks. With Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, one of the Nintendo’s most popular angles on Mario games takes on new life, complete with competitive racing through the product’s AR-like experience. Mario and Luigi sets are a good start, but we hope to see even more karts and racers come to the line up to make Mario Kart Live Home Circuit even more fun. A Bowser or Peach set would be a blast.

There’s likely more details (such as pre-order opportunities) to come as we get closer to launch date in October, so stay tuned to Shacknews for fresh information and updates on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, and don’t forget to check out other major reveals from the Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary presentation.