LEGO Super Mario sets, pricing, and launch dates revealed, pre-orders open If you're looking to do Super Mario Maker the LEGO way, the LEGO Super Mario sets are now open for preorder and are slated for launch in August 2020.

The LEGO Super Mario sets have been fun and interesting to watch since they were first revealed earlier this year. They will pretty much allow you to build an interactive Super Mario Bros level with legos, complete with an electronic Mario figure and various Mushroom Kingdom characters and obstacles for him to react with. We’ve been awaiting details on this promising set for a while, and now we have them. LEGO Super Mario sets have been revealed, along with pricing and release dates, and preorders are open now.

LEGO and Nintendo revealed the full details on the LEGO Super Mario sets on the LEGO Twitter and website on April 7, 2020. The LEGO Super Mario sets are kicking off with a starter bundle, featuring the aforementioned Mario figure, Goomba and Bowser Jr. figures, and a host of obstacles, including interactive question mark blocks, pipes, goal flags, and more. The first set is priced at $59.99 and is slated to launch on August 1, 2020 and preorders are open now on the LEGO Super Mario starter set page. What’s more, if you preorder, you’ll get a free Monty Mole and Super Mushroom expansion set valued at $14.99.

The LEGO Super Mario sets have looked fun ever since we first laid eyes on them back in March 2020, and while we’re getting a basic setup to start that will provide many of the first level things one would expect from a Mario LEGO set, it would appear that LEGO and Nintendo have a lot of fun in store afterwards. There are already further expansions planned for the LEGO Super Mario series, one of which is a Piranha Plant expansion (expected MSRP $29.99) and a pretty hefty Bowser Castle expansion (expected MSRP $99.99) featuring the big, bad Bowser himself, as reported by the Verge.

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Expansion Set [Image by LEGO/Nintendo]

LEGO Super Mario Bowser Castle Expansion Set [Image by LEGO/Nintendo]

There are no options to preorder the Piranha Plant and Bowser expansions just yet, but we’ll be back with further details on these forthcoming sets as soon as they become available.