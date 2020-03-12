LEGO Super Mario looks like Super Mario Maker, but with LEGO bricks LEGO Super Mario has been revealed, and it looks like we'll be able to design interactive Mario levels with LEGO bricks in the new set.

If Super Mario Maker and Super Mario Maker 2 proved anything, it’s that people enjoy putting together their own Mario levels as much as they like playing them. LEGO is taking that idea and bringing it to a new set with LEGO Super Mario, and now we’ve had a good look at what’s coming in the set.

LEGO and Nintendo revealed the first LEGO Super Mario set via the LEGO Group and Nintendo Twitters on March 12, 2020. A video shows a glimpse of kids not only putting together a LEGO brick Super Mario level, but also taking LEGO Mario and playing around on the level with him, engaging with a number of different interactable objects in the set that will cause small electronic displays on the LEGO Mario figure to react, such as stomping on a Goomba, getting coins, facing Baby Bowser, and touching the goal flag to end the level. You can have a look at the set in action just below.

It was a couple days before on MARIO Day that LEGO and Nintendo teased their new LEGO Super Mario collaboration. The electronic displays on the Mario figure had everyone wondering what Nintendo had up their sleeve, to the point of speculating that it might have had something to do with the Nintendo Switch. The reality is not quite that, but it is quite fun. Super Mario Maker is a tried and true formula at this point, with Super Mario Maker 2 having gained plenty of accolades, including Shacknews’ 2019 Game of the Year.

To have a version of that in a physical and interactable kit is extremely cool. We hope this starting set means there will be further sets down the line with even more ways for people to bring their levels and creativity to life with LEGO Mario.