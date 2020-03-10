New LEGO Super Mario product teased by Nintendo It looks like the LEGO Group and Nintendo are teaming up on some new LEGO Super Mario goodies for fans and possibly Mar10 Day

LEGO and Nintendo are two of the most wholesome and longstanding collections of popular products in existence and they’re about to team up on something all-new. Recently, Nintendo and the LEGO Group have teased something related to a new LEGO Super Mario project.

It was the LEGO Group that first posted teasers on the LEGO Twitter on March 10, 2020, followed soon after by Nintendo. The teasers don’t say much outside of the fact that it’s going to definitely be something regarding LEGO Mario, so we don’t know if it’s a game or new toy just yet. The small video teaser included shows a LEGO-ized Mario with an LCD smile and an LCD question block scrolling on his chest.

Whatever’s coming from Nintendo and LEGO Group for a new LEGO Super Mario project, it’s likely in honor of Mar10 Day. March 10, 2020 has become a popular day to share new Super Mario stuff, as well as general fun, love, and enthusiasm for the Nintendo franchise that has brought so much fun to the world. Even Nintendo tends to get in on the fun with various sales on Mario merchandise, as well as fun projects like the Nintendo Minute from March 2019 in which they rank Mario’s enemies in a bracket for Mar10 day. They’ve also used Mar10 Day to participate in various charitable activities, such as providing supplies to hospitals in 2017.

It seems extremely likely that whatever new collaboration that we’re about to see out of Nintendo and the LEGO Group today would probably have something to do with Mar10 Day, in which we may probably expect to see further details on the matter in the immediate future.

What do you hope to see out of a new Nintendo LEGO Super Mario collaboration? How are you celebrating Mar10 today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.